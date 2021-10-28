SPRINGVILLE
Playing an Edgewood-Colesburg team who just 11 days earlier handed the class 1A third-ranked Springville volleyball team a loss in Tri-Rivers Conference pool play action, the Orioles had some unfinished business to take care of Monday, Oct. 25, against those very same Vikings in a class 1A regional semi-final match inside a jam-packed Springville High School gym.
During a heart-stopping opening set, Oriole fans were fearing déjà vu, but once the hosts found their rhythm everything fell into place with an impressive 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 victory.
“The start to this match was about the worst we could have possibly had, but the girls calmed down and did a great job of absorbing Ed-Co’s hot start and came right back,” said Springville volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team advanced to the regional championship match against St. Ansgar at Waterloo West High School Wednesday, Oct. 27.
“We had a game plan and we stuck to it. Then once we got our serve receive game in order and Nia (Howard) was able to get the volleyball to the right people, we really started to get things going.”
Springville (32-4) opened the match in a deep first-set hole as the Vikings had Oriole fans in shock jumping to a 4-0 lead before Savannah Nealman hammered down a kill to get the hosts on the board.
Edgewood-Colesburg continued to answer every Springville run in the opening set and led by as many as seven points (10-3) before the Orioles began to rally.
Lauren Wilson connected for two kills for the hosts before Molly Stamp added another. After points from Lily Clark, Howard and Wilson, Springville knotted the score at 14-14 before a Viking hitting error gave the Orioles their first led of the set at 15-14.
After the hosts scored four more points to lead 18-14, it appeared Springville was ready to take control of the set.
It wouldn’t be quite so easy.
“Ed-Co is a very good team with a lot of hammers,” Howard said. “We knew they weren’t going to just go away. We were going to have to earn this win, and that’s exactly what our girls did.”
The Vikings responded to the Orioles’ 6-0 run with one of their own to take a 20-18 lead before the two teams traded huge kill shots down the stretch.
Trailing by two, Clark and Wilson each tallied clutch kills to knot the score before the visitors again took a lead with a kill of their own to make it 21-20.
After an Edgewood-Colesburg error knotted the score at 21-21, Howard came through with a kill that put the hosts ahead 22-21. A Viking error put the Orioles up by two at 23-21, but with their backs against the wall Edgewood-Colesburg answered again, drilling two kills to tie it at 23-23.
“We’ve got girls who have been through this kind of pressure before,” Howard said. “So, when things got tight at the end of that first set, we never panicked. We found a way to win.”
Outstanding Springville play forced a pair of Viking errors to end the set, and momentum had officially swung back to the hosts.
They weren’t about to give it up either.
The second set saw the visitors lead just twice (1-0 and 2-1) before the Orioles took a lead they would not lose when Nealman delivered an early service ace. Clark went on a scoring binge mid-way through the set scoring four points pushing the Springville lead to 16-7 before cruising home for the 10-point victory.
The third set again saw the hosts jump out to a quick lead, taking a 3-0 advantage before the Vikings answered with a 4-0 run of their own to take a one-point lead.
It wouldn’t last long.
Wilson, Stamp and Clark fueled an Oriole run as the hosts led by as many as seven (21-14) points forcing Edgewood-Colesburg head coach Eileen Bergan to call a timeout.
It wouldn’t work, though the Vikings did pull to within four (23-19) before Springville closed out the match with a kill from Clark that ended a long match-ending rally.
Wilson’s eight kills powered the offense while Clark came through with seven more. Stamp added five kills with Nealman and Howard chipping in with four more each.
Howard dished out 25 assists and was also key in the service game coming through with two aces as the team connected at a 97-percent clip from the line. Wilson also ripped two aces.
Clark led the defense swatting back four Viking shots as the Orioles tallied nine blocks in the match. Matus (12) and Kennady Breitfelder (10) were busy in the back row combing for 22 digs.