Playing fellow Tri-Rivers Conference rival Central City for a fourth time this season in a pressure-filled class 1A regional semifinal Monday, Oct. 24, the top-ranked Springville volleyball team knew they would have to be on their game if they wanted to send their amazing senior class out a winner playing their final career match inside Machovec Gymnasium.
After a hotly contested first set that saw the Wildcats jump to the early advantage and lead most of the way, destiny set in as there was no way the Orioles were going to allow what many believe is the greatest senior class in school history get upset on their own home floor.
The senior class had quite a bit to say about how the match would end, too.
“Playing Central City for a fourth time, we knew all about them and they knew all about us, there were no secrets,” said Springville volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team rallied from the slow first set start to post a huge 25-23, 25-12, 25-19 victory allowing senior starters Nia Howard, Kennady Breitfelder, Ashlynne Zaruba, Molly Stamp and Lily Clark, as well as senior role players Morgan Schwiebert and Alivia Hoyt to not only win one final time on their own home floor, but also advance to the class 1A regional championship match for a fourth straight season.
“We struggled in serve receive in that first set and really had a lack of blocking defensively. Central City was able to get some hits down and take a lead, but once we got those things straightened out later in the set, we were able to come back and win, and then really get things going in the final two sets.”
Springville (36-3) took control from there and would not let go playing their usual brand of aggressive volleyball simply not allowing the ball to hit the floor on their own end, while getting huge performances not only from the gifted senior class, but underclassmen Rowan Jacobi and Hannah March on the offensive side of the net.
“Offensively, I thought we were pretty consistent throughout, though early on in that first set we had an issue getting to the middle,” Howard said. “But that changed in sets two and three, as well.”
The Wildcats had Oriole fans in shock early on jumping to a 12-7 first set advantage before the tide began to turn, and it was a series of Central City mistakes that allowed the hosts back into the set as Springville went on a 6-0 run to take a 13-12 lead, their first of the match.
Wildcat coach Danielle Clark was forced to call a timeout, and her team responded scoring back-to-back points to take a 14-13 lead.
The two teams traded points during a seven-point stretch before a Nia Howard kill again handed the hosts a one-point advantage (17-16).
Springville would not allow Central City to take another lead in the set, going on a huge 6-1 run to be on the brink of a first set win leading 23-17.
But the Wildcats weren’t going to go away quite so easily.
Central City scored three straight points to pull to within 23-20, forcing Howard to call a timeout.
After a Wildcat hitting error pushed the Oriole lead to 24-20, the visitors again just would not go away scoring three straight points to pull to within a point of the hosts at 24-23.
But a crucial Central City error ended the set.
The Orioles made sure to take control early in the second set leading 11-5 as a stretch of kills from Breitfelder, Clark and Stamp forced another Central City called a timeout.
Springville stretched their advantage to double-digits for the first time at 17-7 and kept it there through the remainder of the set.
The third set saw some back-and-forth rallying early on before the Orioles took a lead they would not lose when Howard delivered a perfectly placed push shot to put the hosts up 8-7.
After March came through with back-to-back service aces handing Springville a 16-10 lead, Central City again called timeout.
But the Orioles continued to roll and when Breitfelder slammed down the final emphatic kill of the night after the Wildcats had pulled to within five points at 24-19, the hosts, and their huge collection of fans, celebrated an enormous victory.
“I had a feeling they were going to come to me for that last point, and I just wanted to finish it,” Breitfelder said. “That was absolutely the best feeling ever. We have such a strong connection on this team with each of us knowing what the other is going to do even before it happens. When you play volleyball together since the fourth grade things like that can happen, and it’s helped us win a lot of volleyball games in the last four years.”
Breitfelder was absolutely sensational all night long slamming down a team-best 11 kills in the match on 25 attacks while Stamp came through with nine more. Clark chipped in with eight kills on a mere 13 attacks with Jacobi showing her amazing promise as the freshman delivered not only six kills, but blocked three shots on the defensive side of the net as well.
Nia Howard not only set 32 assists guiding the Oriole offense to a 46-kill performance in the match, but she also tallied seven of her own.
The Oriole defense was led by Zaruba and March who both tallied 15 digs with Howard coming through with 14 more. Breitfelder and Clark also added three blocks each to the defensive effort.
March delivered both of Springville’s service aces in the match going 10-of-11 at the line as the team connected at a 96-percent clip overall. Clark (18-of-18), Stamp (13-of-13), Breitfelder (11-of-11) and Zaruba (8-of-8) were all perfect.
If the Orioles can win their class 1A regional championship match against 12th-ranked New London in West Liberty Wednesday, Oct. 26, this senior class will become the first in program history to play in four straight state tournaments.
“We’ve made a lot of history this year, and we’re not done yet,” Breitfelder said. “We’re No. 1 in the state for the first time ever and the next step now is making it to state for a fourth year in a row and winning a state title.”
For Howard, the journey that has included coaching his amazingly gifted daughter, has been nothing short of a dream come true.
“I’m trying not to cry because I can’t believe that was the last time I’ll coach this group of seniors on our home court,” he said. “We ended things exactly the way we wanted to though, now we’ve got a few more wins left to get and make even more history.”