As the No. 1 team in the entire state of Iowa in class 1A, it was obvious that the Springville volleyball team was going to be a top seed in whatever region the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association decided to place the amazingly talented Orioles in for the post season run to the state tournament.
The only question was, what region would that be?
The Springville girls and their legion of fans found out the answer to that question recently, and most had to be pleased with the draw the Orioles were handed.
And why shouldn’t they? Springville has earned it with the 2022 campaign they’ve been able to put together not only winning another Tri-Rivers Conference West division championship, but in the non-conference posted a win over then top-ranked North Tama on their way to finishing the regular season with a phenomenal 29-2 overall record.
The Orioles will play teams mainly located well south of Highway 151 other than fellow Tri-Rivers members Central City and Cedar Valley Christian, and received a first-round bye in the top half of the region 7 bracket.
Springville will await the winner of the Montezuma (7-15) vs. Meskwaki (1-17) contest for a quarter-final battle in Springville Wednesday, Oct. 19, with first serve set for 7 p.m.
Central City (15-10) hosts Lone Tree (4-18) and Highland (12-13) hosts Tri-County (5-17) in first-round contests in the Orioles’ top half of the bracket.
Springville also hosts the region 7 semi-final Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. with the championship match and state tournament berth on the line in a regional final at a site to be determined Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.
The Orioles aren’t the only state-ranked team in region 7, as No. 14 New London (20-9) is seeded second and opens hosting Hillcrest Academy (2-20) in a first-round match. Iowa Valley (9-22) hosts English Valleys (9-14), Belle Plaine (21-11) hosts Cedar Valley Christian (1-13) and BGM hosts Lynnville-Sully (5-22) in bottom half of the bracket regional contests.
New London and Belle Plaine also hosts quarter-final matches with the semi-final round also set for New London.