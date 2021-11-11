CEDAR RAPIDS
Having made it to the state tournament level each of the past two seasons, there was very little that could faze the Springville volleyball team heading into the 2021 event at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.
The third-ranked Orioles reeled off victories in the quarter-final and semi-final rounds, and for the first time found themselves on high school volleyball’s grandest stage playing for a class 1A state championship against top-ranked Burlington-Notre Dame Thursday, Nov. 4.
Would the bright lights and the fact that they were doing something no other Springville team had done in school history be enough to throw the Oriole girls off their game against the incredibly talented Nikes?
Of course not. Instead, the opportunity inspired them.
“We were excited the entire time and knew that we were making history with every play that we made,” said Springville junior Nia Howard, as the Orioles, a team of destiny all season long, came up just short of making their dream run come true dropping a 25-21, 16-25, 21-25, 20-25 final.
“Obviously we wanted to get this win and make even more school history, but honestly, I’m very, very happy with the way we played and everything we accomplished this season and here at the state tournament. This team is so amazing and it means so much to all of us that we were able to make it this far.”
Springville, underdogs for the first time at the state tournament, wasted no time in making a statement opening the match with four straight points, two coming on kills from Howard and Savannah Nealman, and quickly extended it to 7-1 before Burlington-Notre Dame coach Mike Davis had seen enough and called a timeout.
Coming out of the break Kennady Breitfelder slammed down another kill giving the Orioles a shocking 8-1 advantage.
“That was about as well as we could have started,” said Springville volleyball coach Claude Howard Jr. “We had a lot of energy early and played hard and that was great momentum for us.”
The Nikes then began to chip away at the Oriole lead and after pulling to within two points at 15-13, Howard Jr. called a timeout to try and slow some of the momentum that had been gaining for their opponent.
But the Nikes continued to attack as hitters Gabby Deery and Josie Bentz keyed the Burlington-Notre Dame run tying the score at 16-16. After a Springville hitting error, the Nikes had their first lead of the match at 17-16 and extended it to 20-17 before the Orioles began to battle back.
Wilson delivered a pair of huge kills and with an enormous block point from Molly Stamp, the score was suddenly tied at 20-20.
The match was going to come down to who could make the big pressure point plays, and in this set, it was Springville.
Trailing 21-20, Stamp drilled a kill to once again even the score before a Nikes’ hitting error gave the Orioles a 22-21 lead. Wilson followed with a big block point at the defensive net sending the volleyball right back at the Nike offense, and Springville had a 23-21 lead that drew another Burlington-Notre Dame timeout.
It wouldn’t matter.
Breitfelder connected for a service ace to give the Orioles a 24-21 advantage before Wilson, who played such a pivotal role in the opening set, ended the phenomenal 5-0 run with one emphatic kill allowing the huge collection of Springville fans in attendance to celebrate.
“These kids had no issue about the moment and were ready to play,” Howard Jr. said. “I think us coming out and winning the first set was a punch they had to absorb right away. We have to credit Notre Dame for settling back in and making some plays after that first set though. They forced us to make some mistakes and got things turned around. It worked out maybe the way it was supposed to, I don’t know. But I really feel like our team came out strong and we showed we deserved to be here and gave it everything they had.”
Springville led just once in the second set, when Breitfelder blocked the Nikes’ opening shot attempt right down to the floor handing the Orioles a 1-0 lead before Deery, Bentz, Abby Korschgen and Megan Harrell began hitting for Burlington-Notre Dame.
Springville did stay within striking range however, and when Lily Clark connected for back-to-back kills the Orioles were down just 20-16, but the points would be the last of the set for Springville as the Nikes ended things with a 5-0 run.
The third set again saw Burlington-Notre control things from the start leading 10-3 forcing the Orioles to call a timeout and were up by as many as 10 (14-4) before Springville started to chip away.
Howard, Stamp, Clark and Wilson delivered clutch points and after back-to-back kills from Wilson, the Orioles were within five points at 19-14, forcing the Nikes to call a timeout.
Springville would not allow Burlington-Notre Dame to run away at the end either, as a pair of Breitfelder kills had the Orioles with three points at 24-21 before a Springville error ended the all-important third set.
Needing a win to extend the match, the Orioles got off to a solid start in the fourth set as Breitfelder, Wilson, Stamp, Clark and Nealman all delivered kills and Springville led 10-9 before the tide once again began to turn.
“Burlington-Notre Dame is a very good team and they have a lot of girls who can play well,” Howard said. “Once they got going, it got tougher and tougher for us to slow them down. No. 11 (Deery) was really good.”
The Nikes went on a game-changing 11-2 run taking a 20-12 lead the Orioles just couldn’t quite overcome.
But that didn’t stop them from trying.
Wilson got Springville’s last-gasp run started with a kill then teammates Clark and Stamp followed keying an 8-3 spurt pulling the team to within five points at 23-18, but it would be as close as the Orioles would get as Burlington-Notre Dame closed out the title with a kill for the final point.
“Yes, we wanted to win, but I don’t think anyone is disappointed,” Wilson said. “We got here and beat a lot of good teams. That’s a lot to be proud of right there.”
Wilson finished with a team-high 14 kills while Clark added nine. Breitfelder chipped in with seven kills with Stamp hammering down six of her own. Nealman (5 kills) and Howard (4) added to the Springville offense.
Howard set 35 assists and had 11 digs. Grace Matus led Oriole defenders with 12 digs while Breitfelder added 11 more. Morgan Nachazel found her way to nine digs while Wilson, Clark and Stamp each tallied three blocks.
“There was never any quit in the girls’ eyes at all,” Howard Jr. said. “It showed on the court. We were down eight points in that last set and the girls just kept creeping back into it.”
The loss closes one of the greatest campaigns in Springville volleyball history with a 35-5 overall record.