CEDAR RAPIDS
Upon completing their goal of reaching the class 1A state tournament, the Springville volleyball team set their sights on the one thing that has bothered head coach Claude Howard Jr. and each and every one of the returning Oriole girls each of the last two years.
Straight set quarter-final losses at the state tournament.
Howard knew each of those 2020 and 2019 teams were better than the way they ended those campaigns, and the entire program was driven to make sure 2021 would not be the same outcome when the third-ranked Orioles took to the Alliant Energy Powerhouse floor Tuesday, Nov. 2, in downtown Cedar Rapids, against the same 11th-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck program who eliminated Springville from the state tournament quarter-final round exactly one year ago.
Howard Jr. had said following Springville’s triumph in the reginal championship win over St. Ansgar, that this 2021 Oriole team was different. He could see and feel it in the way they went about their business on and off the court.
He proved to be exactly right, as this time it was Springville who made all the plays taking a four-set class 1A state quarter-final triumph over the Rebels claiming a thrilling 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16 decision.
“This was a great win for our program and these kids who have earned their way to this position all season,” said Howard Jr., as time and again when the Orioles needed clutch points at pressure-filled moments, they seemed to come through.
“We understood Gladbrook would be a test and they played us tough the entire match. Their outside hitter Ava Wyatt is a player and we struggled to contain her and made her change her swing. We knew they could be strong at middle hitter as well with Megan Cooley, but I thought our team did a nice job taking her out of the game by keeping the Gladbrook-Reinbeck offense out of system most of the night.”
While Springville (34-4) was able to control the Rebel offense during the three-set match, the Oriole offense flourished with three girls drilling double-digit kills in the match led by 11 from Molly Stamp. Savannah Nealman (10) and Lily Clark (10) also were nearly unstoppable while Lauren Wilson added nine kills as the team connected for 51 of them in the match and at a .262 hitting efficiency.
“We were solid offensively all night and really got great swings from Molly and Lily, our middle hitters. They were hard to stop, which took some pressure off our pin hitters. I thought Savannah and Lauren on the outside came to play and Ken (Kennady Breitfelder) on the right side wasn’t a big scorer tonight, but made some nice plays.
“Nia (Howard) had a great night defending the net and winning those 50/50 joust balls at the net. She was strong and determined.”
The match however, didn’t get off to the kind of start the Orioles had hoped for, as after Gladbrook-Reinbeck scored the first six points of the opening set, Howard Jr. was forced to call a timeout to settle his team down.
It worked.
Clark and Wilson responded with back-to-back kills following the timeout and Springville went on a 12-5 run to take a 12-11 lead after back-to-back Nealman points followed by a Rebel error gave the Orioles their first advantage of the set.
The two teams went back-and-forth over the next few points trading leads along the way before a Rebel error followed by kills from Wilson and Stamp put Springville up 19-17, forcing Gladbrook-Reinbeck coach Paula Kelly to call a timeout.
The Orioles wouldn’t lose the lead the rest of the set. Though keeping it was would not to be easy.
The Springville run continued after the timeout as several Rebel hitting errors pushed the Oriole lead to 23-17 before Gladbrook-Reinbeck rallied back.
The Rebels scored six of the next seven points and pulled to within one at 24-23 before Howard delivered a huge kill to close out the match.
“We all wanted this match, so much,” said Oriole senior Morgan Nachazel, who helped work the back row to near perfection.
“This was our third time getting here to state and we were not going to lose in the quarter-finals again. We all wanted to redeem ourselves for the last two years. We had a chip on our shoulder about it, too. We’re the No. 3 team in the state and we needed to show everyone that we could win here at state. There were no nerves coming in. We were all confident that we could get the job done. Even in warm-ups we could all feel it. This time was going to be different.”
Wilson, who helped fuel the Springville offense, knew it too.
“I think the experience of being here the last two years helped us through these tight sets against Gladbrook-Reinbeck,” she said. “We struggled to get things started in the first couple of sets, then began to take control.”
The second set again saw the Orioles start slow as the Rebels scored the first five points before momentum began to change.
Springville responded scoring the next seven points, the first coming on a Howard kill before Nealman, Clark and Breitfelder all added huge hits as the Orioles led 7-5 forcing the Rebels to call a timeout.
It worked, as Gladbrook-Reinbeck responded scoring eight of the next 12 points to lead 13-11.
The Rebels maintained a lead late into the match with Springville knotting the score on several occasions (at 13-13, 18-18 and 19-19), but were never able to go on top until an emphatic Wilson kill gave the Orioles a lead (22-21) they would not lose.
Up two sets to none, the third set saw Springville race to the early lead scoring the first three points, five of the first six and were up by as many as seven looking to close the Rebels out before Gladbrook-Reinbeck worked their way back into the match.
With the Orioles leading 17-10 the Rebels went on a 7-0 run to knot the score before a huge Wilson kill gave Springville another lead.
It didn’t last. Gladbrook-Reinbeck answered with back-to-back kills and led 19-18 and the match stayed tight until the end.
Breitbach delivered a huge block resulting in a kill for the Orioles, knotting the score at 23-23, and with the match tied at 24-24, it was the Rebels to tallied the final two points to win, both coming on Springville hitting errors.
“We wanted to take care of this match in that third set, especially with the way we started,” Nachazel said. “But we sure weren’t going to allow Gladbrook any momentum heading into the fourth set. We were going to end it, now.”
Springville seized momentum immediately in the fourth and what would prove to be the final set leading 10-5 before the Rebels called a timeout.
It didn’t work.
Wilson, Stamp, Howard, Clark and Nachazel all followed with kills putting the Orioles up 16-6 and forcing Gladbrook-Reinbeck to call yet another timeout.
Nothing was able to slow the Springville offense who cruised to the nine-point victory, their first at the state tournament since 2017.
“This is an amazing feeling,” Wilson said. “Dream come true really. We’ve lost in the first round in volleyball and basketball the last few years. It was our time.”
Howard was sensational setting 41 assists in the match while Grace Matus added 17 digs for the Oriole defense with Breitfelder and Nachazel adding seven more each. Clark came through with two blocks for the defense as well.