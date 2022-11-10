CORALVILLE
Coming off one of the most thrilling volleyball matches in school history nearly a week earlier in the regional final round, the No. 1 ranked Springville volleyball team and their legion of fans wanted no part of another five-set marathon as they opened the class 1A state tournament at Xtreme Arena in Coralville with a quarterfinal contest against unranked Oakland Riverside Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Oriole fans would have absolutely nothing to worry about.
In fact, they would witness yet another one of the greatest performances in program history as the Springville girls put on an absolute clinic in their first state tournament test dominating the Bulldogs in what ended as a 25-8, 25-8, 25-17 blowout in every aspect of the game.
“We were freaking efficient all match long,” said Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard, who from the sideline was also in awe of what his team was able to accomplish as the Springville girls went a mind-boggling 38 straight swings without even a single attack error to open the match and quickly set a tone that Oakland Riverside just could not even come close to matching.
“This might have been our best match of the year, especially that first set. The girls followed the game plan and did it all and did it at a very high level. It was really a joy to just sit back and watch. It’s not easy playing volleyball at a level like that, but to do it here at the state tournament against competition like this makes it that much more impressive what the girls were able to do, and how they did it. We did a good job of getting the volleyball to our middle hitters and they all came through. Rowan struck the ball really well, too.”
Springville (38-3) jumped to a quick lead in the opening set as Rowan Jacobi got the party started hammering down a kill before Molly Stamp followed with two service aces sandwich between a Kennady Breitfelder kill.
In the blink of an eye, the Orioles led 4-0 before Oakland Riverside scored their first point of the match.
Springville answered with an 8-4 spurt that extended their advantage to 12-5 and forced Bulldog head coach Brooke Flathers to call a timeout.
Needless to say, the break did nothing to slow the Oriole run, as Nia Howard delivered a service ace before back-to-back kills from Jacobi had Springville leading 18-7.
The fun was just getting started.
After Oakland Riverside tallied a kill to pull back within 10 points at 18-8, Springville closed the match the way they started it, with more dominating play.
The Orioles went on a 7-0 run to put the Bulldogs away in the opening set as a pair of kills from Breitfelder, another from Howard and a final 25th-point kill from Lily Clark closed the incredible run.
“We followed the game plan and the scouting information we had and did our jobs,” said Clark, who added seven kills on 11 attacks overall in the match.
“We came into this match with the mindset of playing the best volleyball we could because when you get to this level, you just never know what can happen. That mindset got us a pretty quick first match here at state.”
The second set started a little tighter than the first, but when the Orioles got their offense rolling, once again there weas nothing the Bulldogs could do to slow them down.
“I honestly think that five-set match against New London did us a lot of good and really helped prepare us for what we were going to face at the state tournament,” Breitfelder said. “We know how to score and have been in this situation many times before here at the state tournament. We took the approach of this being a normal game and we all went out and took care of business.”
But Breitfelder performed at levels way above ‘normal,’ delivering a magnificent and team-best 14-kill match on 27 attacks displaying skills that Oakland Riverside defenders could not stop.
“I always feel like I can play better every time I get on the floor,” she said. “We’re a hungry team and we always want more.”
Leading 4-3 through the first seven points of the second set, Springville took over going on a 7-0 run keyed by a trio of kills from Breitfelder as well as an Ashlynne Zaruba service ace that once again forced a Bulldog timeout.
Again, it wouldn’t matter.
The Orioles closed the set on a 14-5 spurt as Stamp, March, Zaruba, Howard and Breitfelder all delivered points.
The third set almost seemed anticlimactic, but Springville was still able to maintain their razor-sharp focus jumping to a 6-2 lead early on before Oakland Riverside began to battle back.
“We were confident coming into this match, but not overconfident,” said Nia Howard, the team’s superstar setter who dished out 29 assists.
“I really enjoyed playing here at Xtreme Arena, too. I like this place even better than where we were in Cedar Rapids the last three years. It’s a smaller place here so the crowds are lower and really gives a great volleyball atmosphere.”
The Bulldogs rallied to within a point of the Orioles (11-10), but it would as close as they’d get as Springville responded with kills from Jacobi, Breitfelder, Clark and Stamp before a block by Jacobi scored the final point of the match and advanced the Springville team to the semifinal round.
“I think the New London regional final match really reset everyone’s focus,” Howard said. “We talked about efficiency before the match and I was proud of how everyone responded. We did what we needed to do to win.”
Stamp finished with eight kills on 24 attacks as Springville’s offensive-efficiency was a mind-boggling .337.
Oriole serving also played a role as the team connected at a 99-percent clip (73-of-74) with Zaruba (20-of-20) and Stamp (12-of-12) coming through with a team-high three aces each.