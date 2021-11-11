CEDAR RAPIDS
Having taken care of the business of winning at the state tournament for the first time since 2017 with their four-set triumph over Gladbrook-Reinbeck just a day earlier, the third-ranked Springville volleyball team went into their class 1A semi-final match against 12th-ranked North Tama Wednesday, Nov. 4, looking to do something no other Oriole volleyball team had ever done before.
Reach the state championship match.
“That has been our goal,” said Oriole senior Grace Matus after Springville knocked off St. Ansgar in the regional final to reach the state tournament for a third straight season.
“We want to play for a state championship. And not just get there, but win it, too. But to do that we have to get past each round one by one.”
The second of those rounds was against the Redhawks, and the Orioles left no doubt from the very start as to what the outcome was going to be Wednesday night.
Complete and total Springville dominance.
“I’m just so proud of my team, we have so much chemistry together and to make it to the championship match and play for the title is just amazing,” said Oriole junior Nia Howard, who helped Springville roll to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-17 rout over North Tama, a program the Orioles faced in the 2017 state tournament and defeated in the quarter-final round.
“It almost seemed like we could do no wrong tonight, and that’s a feeling that doesn’t come around very often and is very special. To be able to experience something like this, with these girls, just makes it extra special.”
Springville (35-4) took control of the match from the opening first-set serve racing to a 4-0 lead that extended to 8-2 before Redhawk coach Channing Halstead called a timeout to try and slow the Oriole attack.
The run continued, as Kennady Breitfelder, Molly Stamp, Howard and Lily Clark helped extend the Oriole advantage to 16-6 before a Morgan Nachazel service ace and North Tama error had Springville up 18-6.
“We executed really well and worked really hard to try and keep North Tama out of system and it just all kind of came together for us,” said Springville volleyball coach Claude Howard Jr. “To be able to do this, reach the state championship match is the culmination of a lot of hard work from these girls. We knew we were capable of doing this, but for it to become reality is like a dream come true.”
The dream run continued in the second set as well, as the Redhawks had no answer for the offense the Orioles continued to throw at them.
Springville jumped to a 3-0 lead, keyed by back-to-back Howard service aces, which set the tone immediately, and the momentum continued throughout the set. Breitfelder, Wilson, Clark and Stamp all took turns hammering down kills while Matus also added an ace as the Orioles led 14-9 before North Tama was forced to call another timeout.
Clark slammed down a kill immediately after the break before Savannah Nealman added another and Springville cruised home.
The third set was just more of the same as the Orioles led 18-8 early and held off a Redhawk run late to win a state semi-final volleyball match for the first time in program history.
Wilson powered the offense with nine kills on just 17 attacks while Nealman added eight more. Breitfelder, so good at the offensive net (with six kills), added a team-high 10 digs defensively.
Springville connected for a total of 13 aces, five coming from Nealman while Howard chipped in with four more. Nachazel added three more as the team connected at a 95-percent clip from the line.
“To be able to play this well against this kind of competition and at this level is really a testament to the talent we have on this team,” Howard Jr. said. “I am so proud of these girls. Of course, we’d like to be able to win a championship Thursday night, but whatever happens this has been an incredible journey and one we are all proud to have been on, together.”