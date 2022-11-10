CORALVILLE
It didn’t take the Springville volleyball team very long to realize they were going to be in for a hard-fought battle with seventh-ranked Ankeny Christian in a class 1A state tournament semifinal at Xtreme Arena in Coralville Wednesday, Nov. 2.
But the top-ranked Orioles, veterans of countless heart-stopping matches over the last four years, had been through these kind of battles before.
Springville fans had gotten used to seeing their team escape with victory when staring directly at the jaws of defeat time and again.
That’s what made the Orioles’ season-ending 10-25, 19-25, 22-25 loss against the talented and eventual class 1A state champion Eagles, that much tougher to take.
“We had a game plan and we didn’t follow it,” said Oriole senior Kennady Breitfelder, one of seven Springville volleyball players who saw their careers come to an abrupt halt with the shocking straight-sets defeat.
“I’m not sure if that was because of what Ankeny was able to do or if it was us. Either way, Ankeny is a great team and they played a great match. We just couldn’t do the things that we normally are able to do. That surprised us. We just needed to settle down and take it point by point. You have to play everything hard no matter what, and I think we had some nerves come out when Ankeny was able to win that first set the way they did, and that made coming back even tougher.”
It was actually the Orioles who jumped out to the fast early lead and appeared well on their way to another dominating performance much like their quarterfinal match a day earlier against Oakland Riverside.
Unfortunately, this time that would not be the case.
After an Ankeny Christian hitting error started the match, Nia Howard delivered a service ace before a Hannah March kill had Springville leading 3-0.
An Eagle serving error and another March kill put Springville ahead 5-1 before the match, and momentum, completely flipped to Ankeny Christian’s side of the net.
The Orioles would struggle to get it back for the remainder of the match.
“I thought we worked as hard as we could, but they knew where our weaknesses were and we couldn’t find theirs,” said Nia Howard, who wrapped one of the all-time great volleyball careers in school history setting 19 assists against the Eagles finishing her four-year run with a program-record 3,134 of them.
“I can’t put into words how much this hurts right now. We worked so hard and came here with the goal of winning a state championship. To fall short of that hurts, but we had a pretty incredible run the last four years becoming not only the first class to play at the state tournament all four years, but also achieve the No. 1 ranking. We had a lot to be proud of, even though right now we’re all pretty disappointed.”
Ankeny Christian went on an amazing 24-5 run to close the opening set that had everyone associated with the Springville program in utter astonishment.
“There were two things I thought were the difference in this match,” said Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard. “One of them was Ankeny’s serving. It was phenomenal. The other was their defense, which was incredible all match long. They really did a nice job of coming out the covering the court, which took us out of our game plan and we could never seem to find any kind of rhythm all night long.”
The second set saw Springville continue to struggle to find offense, as the Eagles raced to a 5-0 lead before the Orioles began to find a spark.
Molly Stamp got it started hammering down a kill ahead of three straight kills from Breitfelder had the Orioles within two points at 6-4.
Ankeny Christian added a kill of their own before Clark and Nia Howard recorded back-to-back kills and when Clark blocked an Eagle shot for another Springville point, the match was tied 7-7 and momentum had apparently swung to the Orioles’ side forcing Ankeny Christian coach Michelle Quick to call a timeout.
Unfortunately for the Springville team, it wouldn’t stay for long.
The Eagles came out of the timeout going on a 7-1 run to retake control of the contest as the Orioles would get no closer than three points during the remainder of the second set, though the top-ranked team in the state would not go down without a fight.
Trailing 21-15, Lily Clark and Nia Howard tallied back-to-back kills, but a 4-2 Ankeny Christian spurt would put an end to the Springville threat.
The third set saw volleyball played at its highest level, by both teams.
“Down the stretch we made a nice comeback to tie the score, but then missed a couple of balls, and in a tight game late you just can’t make mistakes like that,” Howard said. “We just got out of system at the wrong time, and you have to credit Ankeny Christian for doing that.”
The Eagles took an early 7-4 lead in what proved to be the final set before the Orioles keyed by clutch kills from Clark, Stamp and Breitfelder and a huge service ace from Nia Howard helped propel Springville to an 8-7 lead, their first since early in the opening set.
The Eagles had the answer however, going on a game-changing 10-2 run taking a 17-10 advantage, and then braced for the Oriole run they knew would be coming.
And it did.
Springville, showing the heart of a champion, refused to go down quietly as kills from Hannah March, Clark and Breitfelder as well as an ace from Stamp pulled the Orioles to within four points at 21-18 keying an 8-4 spurt.
Springville wasn’t done yet.
Trailing 22-18, three straight Ankeny Christian hitting errors allowed the Orioles to pull to within a single point at 22-21, and when Stamp delivered an enormous kill to knot the score at 22-22, the Eagles were once again forced to call timeout.
It would be as close as Springville would get.
The Eagles scored the set’s final three points, all coming without the benefit of a kill, ending one of the greatest volleyball campaigns in Oriole history.
“When this senior class started playing four years ago as freshmen, we never expected for something like this to happen, making it to state four years in a row,” Breitfelder said. “And even though we lost in the semifinal, we’ve still got a lot to be very proud of. It’s been a memorable run for all of us.”
Breitfelder, who was named to the All-Tournament team after the 1A state championship match that saw Ankeny Christian defeat Gladbook-Reinbeck in a five-set thriller Thursday, Nov. 3, led the Orioles slamming down nine kills in the semifinal.
Nia Howard added six kills to her impressive stat totals while Stamp came through with five more kills and 14 digs. Clark tallied four kills and three blocked shots while March chipped in with three kills for the 28-kill offense that connected at a .104 efficiency.
For Nia Howard, her high school career comes to an end, but Oriole fans could still get a chance to watch her play in the years to come.
“I’m going to be playing somewhere in college next year, but it’ll be different,” she said. “The bond all of us had on this team was something extra special, and something that doesn’t happen all the time. I’m going to miss it, and everything about this team.”
Howard is going to miss coaching his talented daughter, too.
“Nia is a great kid who loves volleyball and her teammates,” Claude said. “She’s taught me that the game is less important than being in the gyn with your teammates and having fun. Nia is a humble kid who does everything with her team.
“To be done coaching her is the hardest part about this loss. I love this team and they have brought me so much joy not only this season but over the last four years in high school.”
Springville closes the 2022 campaign with a 38-4 overall record.