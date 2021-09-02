CASCADE
For a team who has been through the rigors of pressure state tournament action multiple times over the last couple of years, very little rattles the Springville volleyball team.
Even a season-opening tournament in Cascade Saturday, Aug. 28, did nothing to shake up the class 1A second-ranked Orioles, one of the smallest schools represented at the event, but who looked like one of the most powerful as well rolling through team after team on their way to the tournament semi-final round.
“We finally hit the court for the first time this season at the Cascade tournament and were undefeated through nine sets,” said Springville volleyball coach Claude Howard, as the Orioles did not drop a single set with wins over North Linn, Central Elkader and back-to-back victories over the host Cougars.
“We finally dropped the second set of three to Dubuque Senior after coming out to a 21-11 first set win.”
In the tournament semi-final round against the Rams, Springville stretched their set winning streak to nine after the 21-11 win but then were handed 9-21 and 12-15 losses in the final two sets to end their day.
“We couldn’t overcome Dubuque Senior’s Olivia Baxter,” Howard said. “She turned it on late in the match and ultimately was the difference and stopped us from a championship with Beckman Catholic.”
Lauren Wilson hammered down five of the Orioles’ 11 total kills in the tournament semi-final contest while Kennady Breitfelder added three more. Nia Howard set eight assists while Lily Clark paced the defense with two blocks while Grace Matus and Breitfelder tallied eight digs each.
Springville (4-1) serving was also solid as the team ripped volleyballs over the net at a 90-percent clip led by three aces from Savannah Nealman, who was 10-of-11 from the service line.
The Orioles opened the tournament with an impressive 21-14, 21-13 victory over rival North Linn as five kills each from Breitfelder and Wilson and 18 assists from Howard kept the offense humming.
The second match of pool play saw another blowout Springville win rolling to a 21-6, 21-10 decision over Central Elkader as this time it was Nealman delivering the blows on offense drilling five kills while Wilson added four more. Morgan Nachazel keyed the defense coming through with nine of the team’s 24 total digs. Serving also played a role as the team was a perfect 19-of-19 from the line with five aces, three coming from Howard.
The winning ways continued in the final match of pool play as Springville took down host Cascade with a 21-10, 21-18 final.
Breitfelder (6 kills), Clark (5) and Wilson (4) were a trio the Cougars just could not stop combining for 15 of the Orioles 21 kills in the match while Howard set 17 assists. Clark and Breitfelder also got it done on the defensive side of the net as well coming through with three blocks each.
In the tournament quarterfinal round, Springville faced the Cougars yet again, and wasted little time in claiming a 21-8, 21-8 triumph as Wilson’s six kills paced a 16-kill Oriole offense with Howard setting 14 assists. Molly Stamp and Breitfelder were big on the defensive side swatting back three Cascade shots each while the team was also clutch at the service line connecting at a 97-percent clip with an impressive 11 aces led by six from Nealman and three from Matus.
“I thought our team played great today,” Howard said. “Trying a new offense and plugging in a couple different kids has made a positive difference in the group. We have improved our efficiency on the offensive side and have improved out serve receive averages.
“We have a good foundation to start the season.”