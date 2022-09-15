Springville’s Nia Howard sets one of her 35 assists as teammate Lily Clark (32) gets ready to attack the net during the class 1A second-ranked Orioles’ 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 rout hosting Easton Valley Thursday, Sept. 8.
Springville’s Lily Clark tips a shot over the outstretched arms of an Easton Valley defender during the class 1A second-ranked Orioles’ 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 win over the visiting River Hawks Thursday, Sept. 8.
Springville’s Molly Stamp receives an Easton Valley serve as the class 1A second-ranked Orioles rolled to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 victory hosting the River Hawks Thursday, Sept. 8. Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Springville’s Kennady Breitfelder tosses the volleyball into the air as she gets set to serve during the class 1A second-ranked Orioles’ impressive 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 rout hosting Easton Valley Thursday, Sept. 8.
Members of the Springville volleyball team, left to right, Lily Clark, Hannah March, Kennady Breitfelder, Nia Howard and Ashlynne Zaruba celebrate a March kill during the Orioles’ three-set sweep hosting Easton Valley Thursday, Sept. 8.
Springville’s Nia Howard pushes a kill over the net and passed a surprised Easton Valley defender as the second-ranked Orioles cruised to a cross-divisional win over visiting Easton Valley Thursday, Sept. 8.
Springville’s Kennady Breitfelder connects for one of her team-high nine kills helping the class 1A second-ranked Orioles to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 rout hosting Easton Valley Thursday, Sept. 8.
Springville’s Rowan Jacobi hammers a kill over the net helping the class 1A second-ranked Orioles to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 win hosting Easton Valley Thursday, Sept. 8.
Springville’s Hannah March times her jump perfectly blocking an Easton Valley shot during first set action from the Orioles’ 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 victory hosting the River Hawks Thursday, Sept. 8.
Springville’s Lily Clark hangs in the air after making a block as the class 1A second-ranked Orioles swept past visiting Easton Valley Thursday, Sept. 8.
Rarely does the Springville volleyball team play a home match before the second week of every season, and 2022 has been no exception.
The Orioles (12-1) annually load up on challenging tournaments, and the results over the years have more than justified of the daunting schedule.
So, while the campaign opened back on Aug. 27, Springville didn’t play in front of their own home fans until Thursday, Sept. 8, where the class 1A second-ranked Oriole girls once again put on a show for the big crowd inside Machovec Gymnasium rolling to a three-set sweep over Easton Valley, who really didn’t stand much of a chance against the highly motivated Springville team.
“We had a dominant performance in front of a great crowd in the Mac gym,” said Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team cruised to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 triumph.
“The offense was efficient led by Kennady Breitfelder and Lily Clark, who had nine kills each and Hannah March with eight kills. I was impressed with the team. Easton Valley struggled with our offense and when scores get big, it can be hard for a team to stay focused and remain engaged. Our team was business-like at home for the first time and played well for our crowd, and each other.”
Clark and Breitfelder controlled the net on both the offensive and defensive sides as the pair combined for 18 kills while Breitfelder swatted back three shots defensively with Clark adding two more. March also played a major role on the defensive end of the net coming through with three more blocks that tied Breitfelder for top honors on the team. Molly Stamp added four kills while Rowan Jacobi chipped in with three more as the team tallied 37 of them on the night.
Nia Howard was absolutely phenomenal gliding all over the court not only setting an amazing 35 assists, a huge total for a three-set match, but also had four kills of her own for the offense.
Ashlynne Zaruba paced Oriole back row players coming up with 16 digs while Howard added nine more with Stamp and Breitfelder each digging up eight of their own.
Springville serving was also on-point all night long connecting at a sizzling 96-percent clip as the team drilled nine aces, four coming from Zaruba going 18-for-18 in the match while March added three more aces going 22-of-24 at the line.
“This continues to be an unselfish team that simply wants to win,” Howard said. “I was proud of all levels for the sweep and can see positive growth happening each time we hit the court.”