CLARENCE
Coming off their championship-winning effort hosting their own tournament just a week earlier, the Springville volleyball team was back on the court Saturday, Sept. 25, this time in Clarence looking to make it back-to-back weekends with tournament titles going against a talented North Cedar Invitational field.
The class 1A second-ranked Orioles just about got the job done, too.
“We were solid all day statistically and made it to the championship against a solid Iowa City Regina team,” said Springville volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team rolled to the title-tilt going undefeated on the day winning all eight sets, and four matches leading up to the contest with the Regals.
“Accepting the great level Regina played at during the final, I felt there were some opportunities left on the court for our squad. I praised our squad, believing they played well enough to be successful, but credit Regina for continuing to make the plays needed to come out with the win.”
Heading into the championship match against Iowa City Regina, one Springville dropped in a narrow 23-25, 20-25 final, the Orioles (21-3, 3-0) were on a 15-match winning streak and hadn’t suffered a defeat since dropping a match against Monticello back on Sept. 4, at the Midland Invitational in Wyoming.
A balanced attack offensively had the Regals reeling at times as six different Springville girls hammered down kills led by eight from Lauren Wilson on 19 attacks while Lily Clark added six more on a mere 10 attacks. Savannah Nealman delivered five kills with Kennady Breitfelder adding four more while Nia Howard set 24 assists against Regina while serving was also on-target for the Orioles as the team connected at a 95-percent clip with Nealman delivering three aces while going 7-of-8 at the line.
Defensively, Clark tallied Springville’s only blocked shot while Grace Matus came through with 16 of Springville’s 48 digs.
The Orioles opened their tournament in pool play with wins over Midland (21-2, 21-7), Edgewood-Colesburg (21-14, 21-17) and Tipton (21-10, 21-6).
“Today we had our libero, Grace Matus, reach 1,000 career digs,” Howard said. “We were pretty excited to be able to celebrate with her during our Tipton match.
“Our team was pretty efficient overall on the day, continuing to serve at a high level and score from all over the court. There was an unfortunate difference in officiating between our pool play court and championship court which I have never seen before in my years of coaching. I sent a message to the state for the first time in my career regarding the discrepancy.”
Matus found her way to nine digs in the sweep over the Tigers to top the career 1,000-dig plateau while Wilson, who had a huge day for the Oriole offense, slammed down a team-best eight kills as seven different Springville girls tallied kills in the match.
The win advanced the Orioles to the tournament semi-final round where Springville claimed a 25-8, 25-18 victory over the host Knights with Clark, Molly Stamp and Breitfelder all coming through with five kills each while Howard and Wilson chipped in with four more each.
Howard set 21 assists and led the team with 12 digs defensively.
Springville’s 98-percent serving was also a key to the win over North Cedar as Matus drilled three aces going 15-of-15 at the line while Nealman added two more going 8-of-8.
“We will use this day as an opportunity to grow,” Howard said. “I know our team will be happy to have a couple of weekend breaks now from tournaments to rest and be able to focus on challenging themselves to win the Tri-Rivers Conference West division.”
Springville took another step in that quest for a regular season league title by cruising to a lopsided 25-10, 25-4, 25-10 rout at East Buchanan Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“I think we prepared well for East Buchanan,” Howard said. “Everything we scouted and planned for came out and our team did a nice job of staying focused on being efficient on our side of the net. I will chalk this up to a rough night for the East Buc team because I know they have more fight in them than was on display Tuesday night.”
Wilson could not be stopped all night long leading the Orioles with an impressive 11 kills on 20 attacks while Breitfelder (7 kills), Stamp (6), Nealman (6), Clark (5), Howard (4) and Hannah March (1) supplied all the power offensively with Howard also setting 30 assists.
Wilson also led the defense with three blocked shots while Matus tallied 14 digs with Howard adding 11 more.
Springville kept the winning conference ways going Thursday, Sept 23, taking a 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 final over visiting Edgewood-Colesburg.
“Ed-Co came in with a known big-hitter in Kelsey Hansel, but we were able to keep her to minimal hard swings most of the night,” Howard said. “I was proud that our kids continue to understand the game plan and follow through with a solid performance. I have great respect for coach Bergen and always am concerned about the team she will put up against us.
“Our kids were able to control Hansel and served up a storm, led by Savannah Nealman.”
Nealman delivered an amazing eight service aces in the match going a phenomenal 25-of-25 at the line with the team connecting at a 96-percent clip in the match.
Breitfelder was one of the main power sources offensively drilling eight kills in the match while Nealman added seven more of her own. Clark chipped in with six kills.