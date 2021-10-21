WHEATLAND
They were undoubtedly the top teams in their respective divisions of the Tri-Rivers Conference all fall long.
So, when West division champion and class 1A third-ranked Springville met East division champion and fourth-ranked Lisbon in the title tilt of the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament Saturday, Oct. 16, in Wheatland, it came as no surprise to anyone.
The only question remaining?
Who would be crowned as the league’s tournament champion.
The Orioles and Lions put on a show for two thrilling sets in front of a lively crowd inside the Calamus-Wheatland gym, but, as was the case when these two powerhouse programs met earlier this season, it was Springville walking away with the win.
“We defeated Lisbon for the second time this season, this time for the Tri-Rivers tournament championship,” said Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team made the huge plays when they absolutely had to have them taking an impressive 25-21, 25-15 triumph over a talented Lion team.
“We went 3-0 on the day and take home both the West division title and tournament title for the first time since 2017.”
Springville (30-4) received an outstanding performance from Kennady Breitfelder in the championship match, and there seemed to be nothing the Lion defense could do to slow her down as the Oriole junior hammered down an amazing 12 kills in the two-set match on just 19 attacks posting a sizzling .526 hitting efficiency.
Lauren Wilson was also key for the Oriole offense coming through with seven kills while Savannah Nealman added four more. Nia Howard, who set 24 assists, added two kills as did Lily Clark.
Clark and Breitfelder made life difficult for the Lisbon offense as well coming through with two blocks each while Wilson added another. Nia Howard, who made sure the Springville offense ran smoothy, did the same on the defensive side coming up with a team-best nine digs while Breitfelder added seven more. Morgan Nachazel and Grace Matus also helped out in the back row with six digs each.
Oriole serving, as it usually is, was strong as the team ripped volleyballs over the net at a 96-percent clip with Nia Howard coming through with both of the team’s aces going 12-of-14 at the line.
Springville opened the championship bracket of the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament Saturday with a resounding 25-6, 25-13 victory over Cedar Valley Christian.
Howard set 25 assists setting up Nealman (8 kills), Breitfelder (7), Wilson (5), Clark (4) and Hannah March (3) for kills for the offense while Matus worked her magic from the back row with eight digs.
The win advanced the Orioles to the tournament semi-final round against Central City, where Springville dispatched of their talented rivals taking a 25-9, 25-11 victory.
Molly Stamp, Breitfelder, Wilson and Clark powered the offense with five kills each while Nia Howard set 20 assists.
“Today was about re-focusing and finishing our regular season in a great way,” Howard said. “It was good to get middle hitter Molly Stamp back for the final two matches after missing pool play on Thursday. I thought the kids met the challenge well, and Kennady made her presence known against the Lions with 12 kills.
“It was a bit of a rough start in the first set (against Lisbon), but the kids calmed down and really started to roll. I was extremely proud of the focus of the team today.”
The day also saw every offensive starter on the Oriole roster top the 100-kill plateau for the season, including Nia Howard eclipsing the 2,000-assist mark for her career. Wilson topped the 700-career kill mark as well.
Springville opened their Tri-Rivers Conference tournament journey hosting pool play action Thursday, Oct. 14, where the team rolled to lopsided victories over Alburnett (21-7, 21-15) and Central City (21-6, 21-13) before being handed a narrow 22-20, 18-21, 13-15 loss against Edgewood-Colesburg.
“We felt the loss of Molly, who suffered a back injury and wasn’t able to go,” Howard said. “Her blocking presence and quick swings were missed against an Ed-Co team that was able to take enough of an advantage of a sophomore replacement to find some holes in the block. Hannah March did a nice job of filling in and we were proud of her for taking on the role.”
The 2-1 pool play record was easily good enough to advance the Orioles onto the conference tournament championship bracket in Wheatland on Saturday.