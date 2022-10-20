CENTRAL CITY
Pretty much everyone playing, coaching, refereeing and even attending the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament’s bracket play Saturday, Oct. 15, knew the league’s most likely championship match scenario was class 1A No. 1 ranked Springville facing 2A sixth-ranked Lisbon.
The Orioles and Lions have been two of the premier programs in the conference for years, and that more than obvious storyline played itself out in Central City.
The only thing was, the winner may have not been exactly who most thought it would be.
“I am happy for the Lions,” said Springville volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team suffered a rare loss coming out on the short end of a 22-25, 16-25 final against the extremely talented Lisbon club.
“They have been on the other end of this for a few years against us. They have a really solid and balanced team this season and I hope they can represent our conference at state in class 2A.”
The Orioles (34-3) did what they usually do and attacked the net with numerous offensive and defensive weapons as Molly Stamp and Kennady Breitfelder had big matches against the Lions hammering down six kills each while Nia Howard and Lily Clark came through with four more each as the team finished with 21 kills in the two-setter.
Nia Howard set 17 assists as well for the Springville offense while on the defensive side of the net Clark added two blocked shots while Stamp came up with a team-high eight digs. Hannah March added five more in the back row.
Oriole serving was once again strong connecting at a 95-percent (36-of-38) clip as Stamp had the lone ace of the match for the top-seeded Springville girls while Breitfelder was a perfect 8-of-8 and March 7-of-7 at the line.
“We have a single focus now, and that is returning to the 1A state tournament,” Howard said. “Our kids showed some great things on Saturday that will translate to a strong post-season run, I believe.
“We are excited to get a chance to play for a fourth-straight state tournament berth.”
Bracket play opened for the Orioles Saturday against Clinton Prince of Peace, and Springville hammered out a businesslike 25-21, 25-14 quarter-final victory as six different Springville girls slammed down kills in the match led by six from Breitfelder on a mere 11 attacks while Clark and March chipped in with four more each. Nia Howard and Stamp added three kills each for the offense while Howard also set 19 assists.
The Oriole defense was also strong against the Irish as Rowan Jacobi paced the team with two blocked shots while Stamp and Clark came through with one more each. Ashlynne Zaruba’s four digs paced Springville’s back row players while Stamp’s five service aces also added to Springville’s offensive weapons going 14-of-14 from then line. Zaruba (9-of-9) came through with three more aces as the team totaled 11 of them in the two setter. March was 7-of-8 with two more aces as the team was 98-percent overall at the line.
The win advanced the Orioles to the semi-final round where they disposed of a very talented and class 1A 11th-ranked North Cedar team taking a 25-11, 25-17 decision, avenging an earlier season loss to the Knights.
Springville was firing on all cylinders as Stamp and Breitfelder paced an impressive 29-kill performance as a team with seven each while March added five more on a mere 10 attacks. Jacobi and Clark chipped in with three more each.
That was merely on the offensive side of the net. On the defensive end, the Orioles were equally as impressive as the team swatted back nine blocked shots overall in the match led by four from Clark who seemed to be everywhere. Stamp and Breitfelder added two more blocked shots for the defensive effort as Zaruba found her way to a team-high 11 digs with Breitfelder adding 10 more.
Springville was limited to two ace serves in the match, but still connected at a solid 94-percent clip as Breitfelder was a perfect 13-of-13 with Zaruba and Clark recording the lone aces.
The Tri-Rivers Conference tournament tipped off Thursday, Oct. 13, with the Orioles hosting three pool play matches at Machovec Gymnasium, opening with a resounding 21-5, 21-5 rout over Alburnett that if length of match time records were kept, this one may have shattered the mark.
Springville so thoroughly dominated, the match lasted less than 20-minutes as the combination of Breitfelder (5 kills), Clark (4), March (3), Nia Howard (3) and Stamp (3) powered the 18-kill offense to the incredibly fast triumph.
Howard set 14 assists while the hosts also blocked seven total shots, led by three from Clark and two from Breitfelder.
The Orioles followed that up with an 21-8, 21-18 win over Starmont as Nia Howard, while also setting 16 assists, led the hosts with six kills while Stamp and Breitfelder came through with five more each. Clark chipped in with four kills while Jacobi paced the defense with two blocks.
Springville completed the pool play sweep with a 21-16, 21-12 victory over a quality North Linn team.
“It was nice to be home this season for the start of the conference tournament and our kids stayed the course winning all three matches in straight sets,” Howard said. “Each game seemed a little different as far as who stepped up game-wise, so again it was a full team effort.”
Nia Howard and Breitfelder were too much for any Lynx defender to handle each coming through with seven kills each pacing a 27-kill offensive effort while Clark added six more on a mere nine attacks. March also chipped in with six kills.
Breitfelder and Jacobi controlled the defensive side of the net making one block each while strong Oriole serving was also a key as the team connected at a 98-percent clip with Zaruba and Nia Howard tallying aces.