SPRINGVILLE
With their three-set sweep hosting Edgewood-Colesburg on Senior Night Tuesday, Oct. 4, the first of an impressive list of season-long goals had been accomplished by the class 1A No. 1 ranked Springville volleyball team.
A Tri-Rivers Conference West division regular season championship.
Check one off the list.
What’s next?
A Tri-Rivers Conference tournament title.
After that?
A state tournament berth.
What’s left?
You guessed it. A class 1A state volleyball championship.
And everything on that list is well within reach for this amazing Oriole team.
“Against Ed-Co we celebrated perhaps the most accomplished senior group in Springville volleyball program history,” said Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team fought to a 25-16, 25-21, 25-15 victory over the pesky Vikings who put up a fight and made the hosts work for their three-set sweep, sending seniors Kennady Breitfelder, Lily Clark, Nia Howard, Molly Stamp, Ashlynne Zaruba, Alivia Hoyt and Morgan Schwiebert out winners once again.
“These kids have earned their success, building to this night over several years of hard work. Though challenged at times and with the pressure of maintaining a standard of success in the program, this class has done it all with grace and pride. Great kids who are great leaders. It has been an honor to coach them.”
Springville (29-2, 7-0), like they have done all season long, put on a show for the large collection of fans assembled in Machovec Gymnasium, as Breitfelder’s nine kills on a mere 26 attacks led the way for the host offense, while Stamp and Hannah March added seven more each leading a 36-kill offense.
“It was an emotional Senior Night clinching the Tri-Rivers Conference West division title,” Howard said. “But we also had a couple of individual accomplishments with Hannah reaching 100 kills on the season and Kennady reaching 200.
“The team had to break the emotions and pull away from the Vikings, but handled their business and won the conference. Molly had a great overall night and Hannah stood out as well. Lily continues to be a force in the middle and it was another balanced scoring night with four players with at least six kills.”
Howard set 27 assists and Clark came through with six kills for the offense. March and Rowan Jacobi topped the defense with two blocks each while Howard and Stamp patrolled the back row coming up with 11 and 10 digs, respectively. Zaruba added eight more.
Springville serving was outstanding connecting at a 93-percent clip as March tallied three of the team’s six total aces going 13-of-16 from the line while Stamp added two more aces going 11-of-12. Clark was a perfect 12-of-12 serving while Howard tallied the other ace converting on 12-of-13 attempts.
With the West division championship already in hand, the Orioles looked to complete the conference season with a perfect record, literally, traveling to Starmont Thursday, Oct. 6.
“We completed the season conference sweep defeating Starmont in the final regular season game,” said Howard, as his team rolled to an impressive 25-8, 25-8, 25-11 rout over the Stars.
“This was our second consecutive undefeated conference title (7-0) and we did not drop a single set this season in conference play. I’m proud the girls defended their title and can check off a season goal.”
The Stars never had a chance.
Springville was in complete control of the contest from the outset as Stamp hammered down a team-high 10 kills on just 21 attacks while March and Breitfelder added seven more each on 13 and 17 attacks, respectively. Clark chipped in with six kills as the team tallied an impressive 39 of them in the three very quick sets.
Howard added five kills and set 33 assists to her impressive stat line as Jacobi (3 kills) and Renee Brecht (1) made it seven different Orioles with kills on the evening.
The defense made life extremely difficult on the hosts as well as Clark swatted back three shots while Breitfelder added another with Zaruba coming through with 14 digs while Stamp added nine more.
Springville serving was near perfect as the Orioles connected on 71-of-72 (99-percent) with eight aces led by two each from March, Howard and Clark. Breitfelder was a perfect 23-of-23 at the line with one ace as well.
“I have reflected on the pre-season where I believe many felt like the loss of five seniors last year would put a dent in the success of this team,” Howard said. “These kids have proved they are even better overall as a team than they were last season, building on the success of the 2021 season rather than rebuilding.
“I am excited to be a witness to how they finish. Regardless of where we end up though, this has been a special group.”