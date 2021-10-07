SPRINGVILLE
Knowing the winner of their match against class 1A 15th-ranked North Linn could go a long way in determining the Tri-Rivers Conference West division champion, the third-ranked Springville volleyball team decided to take matters into their own hands Thursday, Sept. 30.
And added a little history along the way.
“I was super-proud of our team and their level of play on Senior Night,” said Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard, as seniors Grace Matus, Savannah Nealman, Abby Christiansen, Kelcie Clothier, Lauren Wilson and Morgan Nachazel, like they have so many times in their careers, walked off the floor winners after posting an impressive 25-20, 25-9, 25-18 sweep over the talented Lynx.
“We defended well and took advantage of putting North Linn in out of system situations often. Our kids took care of business and now look to Tuesday (Oct. 5) at Starmont which will determine the TRC West division conference champion.”
After pulling out a close and hard-fought first set, Springville (23-3, 5-0) dominated as two different Orioles recorded double-digit kills led by Wilson’s 12 on 28 attacks while Lily Clark added 10 more on just 18 attacks. Kennady Breitfelder added to the Springville offense delivering nine kills with Nealman came through with seven more as the Orioles were extremely efficient all night long hitting the volleyball.
Molly Stamp (6 kills) and Nia Howard (4) completed the 48-kill Oriole attack as Howard also set 37 assists, becoming the program’s all-time assist leader with 1,827 and counting topping Madi Wagaman’s 1,815, which she set after her amazing high school volleyball career ended back in 2017.
“North Linn brought great energy early,” Howard said. “But we settled in and slowly chipped away at them with a very balanced attack from our hitters.”
Matus did her usual outstanding work in the back row coming up with a team-high 18 digs with Howard (16) and Breitfelder (13) also recording double-digit numbers while Springville’s defense also played a major role in the win coming through with 15 blocks, led by four from Breitfelder. Clark and Wilson added three blocks each with Stamp and Nealman swatting back a pair of Lynx shots.
The Orioles opened their week with a resounding 25-10, 25-8, 25-10 blowout triumph at Maquoketa Valley Tuesday, Sept. 28.
“We played another clean game and were efficient in all aspects against a rebuilding Maquoketa Valley team,” Howard said. “Our team was led by Lauren Wilson, who had 12 kills on the night, but the most important swing came from Savannah who had the match-winning swing and collected her 500th career kill at the same time.”
Wilson was unstoppable all night long hammering down her 12 kills on just 22 attacks while Stamp and Clark added seven more each for the offense. Nealman and Breitfelder chipped in with five kills each as the Orioles posted an amazing .423 offensive efficiency in the match.
Matus’ 15 digs paced the defense as did Clark’s three blocks. The visitors were also a perfect 67-of-67 serving with 11 going for aces, led by four from Matus who was 12-of-12 from the line while Wilson tacked on three more aces going 14-of-14.