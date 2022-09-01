CASCADE
It goes without saying that Springville has been one of the best volleyball programs in the state of Iowa regardless of class over much of the past decade.
But even great teams need a little time to find their way when a new season dawns.
Even the class 1A third-ranked Orioles.
But it sure didn’t take the Springville girls very long to get things going competing at the 2022 season-opening tournament in Cascade Saturday, Aug. 27.
“After a slow start against Central City, we found our first-tournament-of-the-season-legs and powered through the next three matches,” said Springville volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team posted a 4-1 overall record at the talented tournament falling to class 2A 14th-ranked Beckman in the semi-final round.
“I was super-proud of our team today. We believe we are a strong group with room to grow, and today displayed mental toughness and the ability to improve with time on the court. It was also great to see the team respond to early adversity and really put together a solid performance in all areas.”
Springville (4-1) opened the fall season with a tougher than expected 21-17, 20-22, 15-9 victory over rival Central City as Kennady Breitfelder powered the offense with 10 kills against the Wildcats while Lily Clark and freshman Rowan Jacobi, playing in her first-ever varsity volleyball match, each tallied five kills for the offense.
Nia Howard not only set 27 assists and also added four kills of her own, but also was 9-of-9 serving with a pair of aces keying an Oriole serving game that ripped volleyballs across the net at a 91-percent clip.
Springville also played strong on the defensive end of the net as well swatting back 23 shots at Central City hitters as Clark and Jacobi led the way with six blocks each. Howard helped out with five more.
Ashlynne Zaruba’s nine digs led back row players while Hannah March and Molly Stamp added eight more each for a team that recorded 41 in the match.
With their first match in hand, Springville only continued to improve during the course of the day hammering Waterloo East 21-16, 21-12 in the second match of pool play as Breitfelder was all over the court slamming down six kills while Clark and Jacobi added four more each. Howard set 18 assists.
The Orioles claimed the top spot in their pool with an impressive 21-15, 21-13 triumph over Monticello as six kills from Clark and five more from March, Stamp and Breitfelder had Panther defenders confused all match long on who to focus on. Howard set 18 assists and tallied two of the team’s three service aces.
“After winning the pool with a 3-0 record, we were matched up again with Monticello (in bracket play) and cruised with a solid all-around performance,” said Howard, as his team rolled to a 21-13, 21-8 rout over the Panthers to advance to the tournament semi-final round.
“Beckman Catholic provided a different set of challenges for us, but the team kept pace and was within a win’s reach in both games.”
Six different Orioles hammered down kills against Monticello in the quarter-final contest led by four each from Stamp, Breitfelder and Clark while March and Howard added three kills each to the effort. Jacobi also recorded a kill.
Howard set 13 assists and Springville serving was outstanding connecting at a 97-percent clip with Zaruba delivering three of the team’s seven aces.
Against Beckman in the tournament semi-finals, a battle of state-ranked teams saw the Blazers edge in the Orioles in two extremely tight contests taking a 22-20, 23-21 final.
Breitfelder completed a phenomenal tournament with a seven-kill performance against Beckman while Howard added five more of her own while setting 19 assists and recording three service aces.
“Setter Nia Howard pushed the tempo of the offense all day,” said Howard of his superstar daughter. “Kennady led the team in scoring and Ashlynne may have found her voice on defense.
“As typical for an Oriole team, we had several players scoring on offense and a solid overall serving performance, too.”