SPRINGVILLE
Having reached the pinnacle of Iowa High School volleyball advancing all the way to the class 1A state championship match earlier this month, Springville wrapped a 2021 campaign that many could argue was second-to-none in school history.
And that’s a tough thing to proclaim given the mind-boggling success the Oriole program has had over the last decade and a half.
Eight state tournament appearance since 2008 that also includes a stretch of six in the last seven years and seven of nine.
When players put on a Springville jersey, the work ethic it takes to win is implied. And expected.
Three of those Oriole girls were rewarded for their excellence on the court by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) recently, as junior Nia Howard as well as senior teammates Grace Matus and Lauren Wilson were named to prestigious All-State teams.
Howard, the pulse of the Springville offense from the setter position, had an absolutely incredible season setting 920 assists (third in all of class 1A) while also drilling 71 service aces (5th) in earning her first-team All-State honor from the IGCA.
Matus, a second-team pick, was one of the best in the back row in the state of Iowa simply not allowing a ball to hit the floor coming up with 445 digs (8th in 1A).
Wilson, one of the Springville’s top hitters among of plethora of them this season, was named an honorable mention All-State pick by the IGCA.
The icing on the already amazing Oriole volleyball cake came with the news that Springville’s Claude Howard Jr. was named 1A state Coach of the Year after not only guiding the team to Tri-Rivers Conference regular season and tournament championships as well as yet another state tournament berth, but the program’s first-ever appearance in the state title tilt at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.
Joining Nia Howard on the class 1A All-State first-team were: Emily Dreckman, sr. (MMCRU), Gabby Deery, jr. (Burlington-Notre Dame), Jadyn Rausch, jr. (North Tama), Jenna Bentz, sr. (Burlington-Notre Dame), Kassi Randolph, sr. (Holy Trinity Catholic), Lauren Williams, sr. (St. Albert) and Pyper McCarville, sr. (Janesville).
Earning second-team All-State honors with Matus were: Cadence Goebel, jr. (Gehlen Catholic), Josie Bentz, sr. (Burlington-Notre Dame), Macy Sievers, sr. (Newell-Fonda), Megan Cooley, jr. (Gladbrook-Reinbeck), Miranda Ring, sr. (Tri-Center), Natalie Randolph, so. (Holy Trinity Catholic) and Peyton Robinson, jr. (Lisbon).
Named to the class 1A All-State third-team were: Anna Sobczak, sr. (Holy Trinity Catholic), Ava Wyatt, jr. (Gladbrook-Reinbeck), Katie Quick, fr. (Ankeny Christian Academy), Kelsey Hansel, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Lauren Heying, sr. (Gehlen Catholic), Mallory Tisue, jr. (Dunkerton), Natlie Burden, sr. (New London) and Shae Ewoldt, jr. (North Tama).
Earning honorable mention 1A All-State status with Wilson were: Abby Martin, sr. (Lamoni), Alivia Ruble, jr. (Southeast Warren), Brynn Smith, jr. (AGWSR), Chloe VanEtten, sr. (North Linn), Eden Wilson, sr. (BCLUW), Emily Williams, jr. (East Mills), Emma McClintock, jr. (Gladbrook-Reinbeck), Emma Nye, jr. (New London), Josie Hartman, sr. (Southeast Warren), Kali Nelson, jr. (Lisbon), Maeson Wolff, jr. (Dunkerton), Mallory Mueller, jr. (Tripoli), Miyah Whitehead, jr. (Gehlen Catholic), Natalie Nielsen, sr. (Akron-Westfield) and Tatum Carlson, sr. (Tri-Center).
Howard, Matus and Wilson also earned class 1A Northeast All-District honors with junior Kennady Breitfelder added to the mix giving the Orioles the most players named to the list that included: Abby Squires, jr. (West Central), Allison Eagle, sr. (BCLUW), Dana Carlson, sr. (Easton Valley), Hannah Vriezen, sr. (Cedar Valley Christian), Josie Weber, sr. (Turkey Valley), Kaitlyn Kuhl, sr. (Easton Valley), Lily Isenhour, sr. (Clinton Prince of Peace), Sara Reid, sr. (Central City), Hansel, Eden Wilson, Wyatt, Van Etten, McClintock, Rausch, Cooley, and Ewoldt.
Claude Howard was named 1A Northeast District Coach of the Year.