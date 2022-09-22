SPRINGVILLE
When brackets were set up prior to the start of the Springville volleyball team’s annual home tournament Saturday, Sept. 17, fans had a pretty good idea who was going to be playing in the championship match at the end of the day.
Not only were the hosts, who just happen to be the second-ranked team in all of class 1A, a huge presence at the tournament, but the Orioles also welcomed class 1A’s top-ranked team in North Tama as well.
And yes, the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams met in the championship match, and Springville fans hope the outcome is a little foreshadowing of what’s to come in the 1A state championship match later this fall at Xtreme Arena in Coralville.
“The Springville tournament featured not only the 1A No. 1 team in North Tama, but 1A fifth-ranked Burlington Notre Dame as well as several other competitive teams like 3A Monticello,” said Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team may very well have locked down the number one ranking after rallying to defeat the talented Redhawks 25-23, 25-23 in an absolute volleyball thriller in the tournament title tilt.
“After a fourth meeting this season with Monticello which resulted in a 2-1 win in a very competitive match, we were matched up with North Tama, setting up a rematch of the 2021 state tournament semi-final and the current No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in 1A. North Tama is a great team who has a lot of weapons and is really very much like our own team. A big difference in their team that has improved them over last season is their freshmen libero who runs the back row like a seasoned player and has great ball control. We were able to come from behind in both games, being down big in the second set but finding a way to persevere and winning the match 2-0.”
The Orioles (18-1, 1-0) used their balanced attack to perfection and whenever the hosts seemed to need a big shot at the biggest moment, the Springville girls always came through as six different players hammered down kills against North Tama led by an eight-kill performance from Kennady Breitfelder on just 16 attacks while Lily Clark added six kills.
“The 25-23, 25-23 scores were indicative of how close these teams are competitively, but there is something different about this Oriole team this season as well,” Howard said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the resolve this team has every time their backs are against the wall. The team continues to prove there is no situation that makes them want to give up and that the leadership of this group is unmatched for this program.
“They earned the tournament championship, and against a very good team.”
Rowan Jacobi added four more kills for a Springville offense that hammered down 25 of them in the two-setter while Nia Howard, while also setting 19 assists, had three kills of her own. Molly Stamp and Hannah March chipped in with two kills each.
Ashlynne Zaruba and Howard kept were also busy in the back row coming up with nine digs each while the Oriole serving game, always a strength, was once again connecting at a 94-percent clip delivering four aces overall, two coming from Howard who was a perfect 13-for-13 at the line.
The tournament opened with Springville cruising to a 21-11, 21-14 rout over Cascade as Breitfelder and Clark were a combination the Cougar defense just could not control as the pair slammed down 12 (six kills each) of the Orioles’ 18 total kills in the match while Howard set 14 assists. Zaruba tallied 13 digs.
Springville continued the routs with a 21-4, 21-11 win over Easton Valley before adding a 25-23, 21-10 victory over Jesup.
A thrilling 25-21, 21-25, 15-11 triumph over Monticello followed in the semi-finals that saw Breitfelder go wild with 10 kills while March, Stamp and Clark all added six more each keying a 34-kill attack offensively against the Panthers. Howard set 31 assists and Zaruba was all over the court digging up 22 Monticello shots.
Springville hosted North Linn in the first Tri-Rivers Conference West division match of the 2022 campaign Tuesday, Sept. 15, and the Orioles fought their way to a 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 victory over the pesky Lynx.
“We limped to a 3-0 victory and are off to one of our best starts in recent years,” Howard said. “After a tough week of injuries to kids, the North Linn match created a few more issues than desired, but the kids pushed through and persevered to come from behind and end it in three sets.”
Keying that comeback were some phenomenal performances from Howard, Breitfelder and Stamp who powered a 45-kill performance offensively.
Breitfelder (16 kills) and Stamp (12) combined for 28 kills while Howard set 39 assists and added three kills of her own. Clark came through with six kills while March added five more.
“I was really proud of the team for embracing a little pain and finishing the match to take our first divisional win in the TRC,” Howard said. “We had injuries to Hannah and Carsyn Clothier, which sidelined Carsyn for the match. We also have Kennady who is working through something and had limited practice this week.
“Freshman Ella Hoge helped out on defense which gave her some valuable experience playing at a higher level. North Linn has athletes that are playing well and they challenged us most of the night. I was able to see our team absorb having a little higher error night than we have seen in a while.”