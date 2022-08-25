jex-08252022-spt-spr-vb-preview-team-15a.jpg

Members of the 2022 Springville volleyball team are, left to right, Front row- Kaylee Kiefer, Rowan Jacobi, Ellie Malanaphy, Ella Hoge, Kaylee Teymer, Tayten Trail, Kalleigh Greene, Madison DeMean and Leah Kilburg. Middle row- Assistant Coach Megan Hall, Assistant Coach Sabrina Bormann, Allie Fah, Hannah March, Carsyn Clothier, Laurel Schaul, Lexie Ellison, Ashley Warren, Abbi Hoyt, Renee Brecht and Head Coach Claude Howard. Back row- Kennady Breitfelder, Nia Howard, Morgan Schwiebert, Lily Clark, Alivia Hoyt, Molly Stamp and Ashlynne Zaruba.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

SPRINGVILLE

It’s a slogan that was used during the incredible Springville girls’ basketball run over much of the last decade.

Recommended for you