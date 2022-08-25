SPRINGVILLE
It’s a slogan that was used during the incredible Springville girls’ basketball run over much of the last decade.
‘Tradition never graduates.’
I think it applies to the Oriole volleyball program as well.
Springville, a state tournament regular over much of the last 10 years under head coach Claude Howard, is coming off their most memorable campaign not only making it all the way to the class 1A state championship match last fall in Cedar Rapids, but finished with a 35-5 overall record and were undefeated in the Tri-Rivers Conference West division going a perfect 7-0 that also included the league’s tournament title as well.
The Orioles accomplished pretty much everything they could have hoped for short of a coveted state championship.
That’s something the 2022 team hopes to correct, even with the loss of an absolutely amazing graduating senior class of Lauren Wilson, Savannah Nealman, Morgan Nachazel, Kelcie Clothier and Grace Matus as well as role players Liz Blakely, Abby Christiansen and Kailee Hoge.
That kind of loss of production would mean rebuild-time for most volleyball programs.
They do things a little differently in Springville, however.
For this Oriole program? It means reload.
“The strength of this team will be the senior leadership,” said Howard, who even with the enormous losses to graduation, returns standouts in seniors Nia Howard (his daughter), Kennady Breitfelder, Lily Clark, Molly Stamp and Ashlynne Zaruba, all letter winners from the 2021 team.
“This group of seniors is unselfish and hungry to learn and work every day. And they do it while embracing the entire remainder of the program. The culture has changed in a positive way support-wise, and we see that every day. On the court we should continue to be a strong offensive team with Kennady, Molly and Lily all over 100 kills each last season and Nia setting. We may be a little faster this season as well.”
Breitfelder is the team’s top returning hitter slamming down 228 kills last season while her 58 blocks is also tops among all returners. Clark added 182 kills on the offensive side of the net and a team-high 62 blocks on the defensive end while Stamp tallied 138 kills and 35 blocks as yet another dual threat the Springville team will have at their disposal in 2022.
Leading the way however will be Nia Howard, the team’s setter and heart and soul of the program.
Howard returns after a 2021 campaign that will go down as one of the greatest in Oriole history with a mind-boggling 920 assists, 289 digs, 121 kills, 27 blocks and a sizzling 94-percent serving mark with 71 aces.
“Kennady has grown as a hitter and is really looking good all over the court,” Howard said. “Molly is moving to the pin and has been great. She has embraced the change and is making it her own as she is speeding up the game for us. Lily has improved her pin hitting and is dangerous everywhere she swings.
“We bring Hannah March to a full-time offensive role and she has come along well.”
On the defensive side of the net Zaruba, who was a main rotation player for the team a year ago, will see her role increased.
Several new names will also get their chance to shine this fall as well.
“We have two new offensive players this year in sophomore Renee Brecht and freshman Rowan Jacobi,” Howard said. “Both are sharing time in the middle and are picking up the speed of the game well.
“We are lucky to have our senior hitters all be capable six-rotation players and defensively Ashlynne will be solid who holds a single-match digs record at Springville, so she isn’t new to varsity competition. She’s finding her voice and we are proud of her progress.”
Carsyn Clothier is another player who could see time on the defensive side of the net this fall.
Springville has been one of the premier teams in what has been an absolutely loaded Tri-Rivers Conference for many years now, and Howard knows his team is more than capable to keep those lofty standards in 2022.
“The West division has some coaching changes at a few schools so it is hard to know how that will affect things,” he said. “I know Maquoketa Valley is working hard to bring up their young team. North Linn replaced some top kids in Smith and VanEtten. Starmont, Ed-Co and Alburnett have all gone through coaching changes. Central City lost a solid player in Sara Reid and East Buchanan lost their sparkplug setter. So, I think we bring back the most experienced group which should put us near the top of the conference.
“The goal of this team is to win the division title first and foremost, and then get back to state. This could be the first senior class to do it four-straight years. They talk about it every day as their goal. These kids are not afraid of the moment and are focused on winning everything they can again this season.”
2022 Springville volleyball schedule: Aug. 27 at Cascade Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 1 at Midland 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 8 vs. Easton Valley 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 15 vs. North Linn 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 17 – Springville Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 20 at Maquoketa Valley 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 22 vs. Alburnett 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 24 at North Cedar Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 27 at Central City 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 29 vs. East Buchanan 5:15 p.m.; Oct. 4 vs. Edgewood-Colesburg 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 6 at Starmont 5:15 p.m.; Oct. 13 – Tri Rivers Conference tournament at TBA 4 p.m.; Oct. 15 – Tri Rivers Conference tournament at TBA 10 a.m.