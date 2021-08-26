SPRINGVILLE
In the midst of the greatest stretch of volleyball success in school history, making the state tournament seems to have become merely the norm for an Oriole program that fully expects to get back there again this fall.
There’s a very good reason for all that optimism as well.
Springville, ranked second in the class 1A pre-season poll, returns an absolutely loaded squad in 2021 with seniors Lauren Wilson, Savannah Nealman, Grace Matus, Morgan Nachazel, Kelcie Clothier and Abby Christiansen as well as juniors Nia Howard, Molly Stamp, Kennady Breitfelder, Ashlynne Zaruba and Lily Clark.
That’s 11 letter winners back from a team that not only rolled to a 27-5 overall record a year ago, including a 5-2 mark in Tri-Rivers Conference West division play, but reached the class 1A state tournament for the second season in a row.
Suffice it to say, this Oriole program sets a pretty high standard, and nothing has changed heading into a campaign this fall that head coach Claude Howard hopes could amazingly be even better than the last two.
In every facet of the game.
“This team should be strong offensively, at every position,” said Springville volleyball coach Claude Howard, who has built the Oriole program into one of the very best in the entire state, regardless of class.
“We return a lot of experience with every player having participated in the last two state tournaments. We have made some offensive adjustments in the off-season that will hopefully increase overall efficiency. We are blessed to be able to rotate and move all of our varsity players around the court in different positions, and defensively as well we have four kids who can all do the job. Right now, we have a pretty good idea if who should play where and how fast we want to play this season.”
The Orioles had five girls who all slammed down more than 100 kills last fall, and all of them return in Wilson (220 kills), Nealman (181), Breitfelder (133), Clark (129) and Stamp (100).
Springville’s pulse on the offensive end also returns, as setter Nia Howard (Claude’s daughter) set a school record recording an incredible 742 assists while also adding 85 kills.
Matus, the Orioles’ top back row player, will look to top her 326 digs last fall while Clark was another huge threat defensively leading the team with 43 blocks.
“Grace will likely lead the defense again this season, but we have added Morgan there as well,” Howard said. “Ashlynne did great for us last season as a libero when Grace was out and Kelcie has also came on as a very good defensive specialist.”
The team could get some added help from Hannah March, as well as Christiansen, who could both be in the mix for playing time.
“We have a pretty veteran group at our top level, so senior Abby Christiansen is not a newcomer but could see the court occasionally,” Howard said. “Hannah is a sophomore who could also see some varsity time.”
The run to a Tri-Rivers Conference title, something that has eluded the Orioles the last few years, doesn’t appear to be any easier in 2021 as well.
“I believe we have been good enough to win the conference the past couple of years, evidenced by our conference tourney runs, but we have not been able to get things together to win the west recently,” Howard said. “We have a strong division for a small 1A school for years in the Tri-Rivers. This season will be the same.
“Starmont should be the top team, as well as Edgewood-Colesburg. Both teams bring back a lot of talent and experience. We do as well, and I believe we can compete for a title this season. Don’t count out North Linn as a dark horse to make some progress. Chloe VanEtten is a strong outside hitter and can be a game changer. I also believe we are capable of making a third-straight state tournament.”
Starmont was undefeated against West division foes last season while the Orioles tied with Maquoketa Valley for second-place in the team standings.
“The team goal is to take one game at a time,” Howard said. “Our senior leaders believe their success is rooted in not getting ahead of the schedule and preparing hard for each team regardless of who we play.
“As the leader of the program, I always put a premium on competing hard in the Tri-Rivers West and winning the conference title. However, I too will take the one game at a time approach and try to prepare this team to reach whatever goal is directly in front of them.”
2021 Springville volleyball schedule: Aug. 28 at Cascade Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 4 at Midland Invitational 8:30 a.m.; Sept. 7 at North Cedar 6 p.m.; Sept. 9 at Lisbon 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 11 at Monticello Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 16 vs. Central City 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 18 Springville Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 21 at East Buchanan 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 23 vs. Edgewood-Colesburg 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 25 at North Cedar Invitational 9 a.m.; Sept. 28 at Maquoketa Valley 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 30 vs. North Linn 5:15 p.m.; Oct. 5 at Starmont 5:15 p.m.; Oct. 7 at Alburnett 5:15 p.m.; Sept. 14 Tri-Rivers Conference tournament at TBA 4 p.m.; Oct. 16 Tri-Rivers Conference tournament at TBA 10 a.m.