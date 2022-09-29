SPRINGVILLE
With their newly minted No. 1 ranking securely in hand when the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their most recent poll earlier in the day, the Springville volleyball team put their lofty status to the test Thursday, Sept. 22, hosting Alburnett in a Tri-Rivers Conference contest.
The Orioles looked every bit like the top-ranked team in the state in class 1A, displaying all of their phenomenal skills in a thoroughly dominating 25-11, 25-6, 25-10 rout over the visiting Pirates.
With all-everything setter Nia Howard setting the tone with 32 assists, Springville (25-2, 3-0) hammered down an impressive 37 kills in the three-set match led by nine from Hannah March and Molly Stamp. Kennady Breitfelder added eight more while Lily Clark slammed down five kills.
Ashlynne Zaruba kept the back row clear for the hosts coming up with 14 digs while the team served at a blistering 99-percent clip drilling 13 aces overall led by four from Howard and Clark and three more from March.
The week started with Springville dominating on a warm night in Delhi Tuesday, Sept. 20, where the Orioles claimed a 25-4, 25-22, 25-17 victory over host Maquoketa Valley.
“Our team overcame a small crowd and only a varsity match on Tuesday against Maquoketa Valley due to the heat,” said Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard. “The non-varsity levels were cancelled as it was hot in the gym which may have affected the energy of the night, but we still finished with the 3-0 sweep.
“Thursday night we were at home against Alburnett and continued the streak in conference by sweeping the Pirates 3-0. We have had some good nights recently and middle hitter Lily Clark has been a force with 17 kills in the last two games. Serve receive has been solid recently and our transitions have been strong.”
Clark was a force no Wildcat defender could stop Tuesday night coming through with a sensational 12-kill performance on a mere 20 attacks while Breitfelder added seven more. Stamp (6 kills), Howard (5) and March (4) all added to the Springville offensive depth in the sweep in Delhi.
The No. 1 ranked Orioles made their annual appearance at the North Cedar Invitational Saturday, Sept. 24, and in the championship match against the host Knights ending a long day of action, were handed a narrow 20-22, 21-13, 12-15 defeat.
“Injuries continue to plague us as the girls battled but didn’t have quite enough to finish at the North Cedar tournament going 5-1 overall,” Howard said. “With a limited bench due to other tournaments going on and after a long Homecoming week where we battled some injuries. Molly Stamp and Carsyn Clothier both suffered lower leg injuries on Saturday.”
Against the hosts in the title tilt, the Orioles were led by seven-kill performances from Clark and Stamp while Breitfelder added six more on just 15 attacks. Howard set 21 assists while Clark also delivered on the defensive side of the net as well coming through with three blocks while Rowan Jacobi and Breitfelder swatted back two more shots each.
Springville serving, like it usually is, was outstanding against the Knights connecting at a 94-percent clip with Howard, Stamp and Breitfelder coming through with aces while Breitfelder (15-of-15) and Stamp (14-of-14) were a combined 29-of-29 from the stripe.
“It was a long day and our players weren’t 100-percent from midday on,” Howard said. “But I continue to be proud of our team for their fight and resolve. North Cedar is an upstart team who has a gem in Caitlin Jensen. They played hard against us in a close first set that we couldn’t put away while trying to give players a chance to recover.
“We found a rhythm in the second set but just couldn’t finish strong enough in the third to maintain the lead and grab our third tournament championship this season. North Cedar earned our respect through their fight at this tournament.”
The Orioles opened the tournament with a dominating 15-21, 12-21 triumph over Durant in a match that saw March lead the offense with five kills while Howard (4) and March (3) combined for seven service aces leading an attack that connected at a 98-percent clip.
Wins over Edgewood-Colesburg (21-13, 21-7) and Iowa City Regina (26-24, 21-11) followed as Breitfelder began to heat up slamming down a combined 20 kills against the two teams finishing with 12 against the Regals.
Springville posted a 21-14, 24-22 win over Tipton in the fourth match of the day as Clark’s nine kills powered a 22-kill offense while Howard set 20 assists.
The Orioles added a 21-3, 21-5 victory over Midland as Breitfelder’s five kills led the way while Renee Brecht chipped in with four kills on six attacks off the bench. Clark played a big role on the defensive side of the net coming through with three blocks against the Eagles while a 95-percent performance and nine aces from the service corps also helped in the two-set sweep.