LISBON
They’ve not only been two of the best teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference over much of the past decade, but two of the top teams in the entire state of Iowa in class 1A.
Springville and Lisbon have given fans numerous memorable moments on the court (one comes to mind in Iowa City during a thrilling class 1A regional championship match back in 2019), but Thursday, Sept. 9, in Lisbon, may have been the very best of the bunch.
“What an incredible match between two very tough teams,” said Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his second-ranked Orioles managed to escape the Lions’ den with a heart-stopping 20-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-16, 17-15 victory over sixth-ranked Lisbon.
“In front of a great crowd on both sides, we were able to pull out the win.”
The fifth-set saw both teams somehow show the ability to raise their level of play able to come through with clutch point after clutch point, not in awe of the pressure-filled moment.
“Lisbon was very good defensively and has two solid outside hitters (Peyton Robinson and Ava Czarnecki). We struggled in serve receive causing low offensive output, but steadily improved throughout the match getting the ball to the setter and producing kills.”
Nia Howard was all over the court dishing out 38 assists in the thriller with Lauren Wilson being one of her main targets as the Springville senior slammed down 14 kills to lead the offense. Kennady Breitfelder added 10 more while Howard, Molly Stamp and Lily Clark all came through with seven kills for a balanced Springville attack.
Not lost in all the hoopla was Grace Matus’ record-setting performance.
“Grace led the defense with 28 digs, Howard said. “And in set two broke a 20-plus year-old Springville career digs record which now stands at 891.”
While the offense was balanced with seven different girls recording kills, the defense was the same as four different Orioles (10-2) swatted back blocks, led by six from Breitfelder who had a huge night while Stamp added five more.
“I am glad we continue to have a well-balanced team with different kids able to step into lead roles each night depending what the opposing team gives,” Howard said. “Lily was great for us sparking us on offense and showing her size at the net eventually giving us tremendous defense in set four.
“This early season test will hopefully strengthen us going forward as we start conference play.”
Springville serving was another key to the nail-biting triumph as the team connected at a 95-percent clip at the line with Matus delivering three of the team’s four total aces.
The week started with the Orioles rolling to a 25-11, 25-7, 25-13 rout over class 2A North Cedar Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“We were efficient collecting 37 kills and serving well with 12 aces,” Howard said. “This was the type of game we have been looking for from our team. Really smart with the ball offensively, being patient but aggressive on offense and receiving serve really well.”
Breitfelder had a huge match ripping a team-best 14 kills at the Knight defense while Wilson added eight more. Savannah Nealman added six kills as the offense connected at an outstanding .416 efficiency.
Howard set 31 assists while Matus helped the defense with 12 digs. Clark added three blocked shots defensively while Oriole serving drilled volleyballs over the net at a 96-percent clip with Breitfelder connecting for four aces going a perfect 11-for-11.