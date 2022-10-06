CENTRAL CITY
Just making official what most volleyball fans already knew was going to be a foregone conclusion in the Tri-Rivers Conference, class 1A top-ranked Springville claimed sole possession of first-place of the West division Tuesday, Sept. 27, and they did it on the road against their longtime rivals in Central City, making the feat even a little sweeter.
“We looked a little better after some rest though we were still piecing kids together with k-tape,” said Oriole volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team was tested against the much-improved Wildcats taking a 25-18, 25-11, 26-24 victory.
“We came out executing the game plan this time against the Wildcats who have a pesky defense and drew us into some long rallies early on. We held strong though and were able to complete the sweep.”
And the Orioles (27-2, 5-0) did it with a balanced scoring attack as Central City defenders didn’t know where hits were going to come from the Springville offensive side of the net as six different girls hammered down kills led by a sensational 12-kill performance from Kennady Breitfelder on a mere 22 attacks.
Lily Clark added eight kills on 14 attacks for the Oriole offense while Hannah March chipped in with six more. Nia Howard and Molly Stamp came through with five kills each helping a 40-kill Springville offense.
Howard also set 31 assists.
“Central City was the growing up game for freshman Rowan Jacobi,” said Howard, as Jacobi not only helped the offense with four kills, but led a huge Springville effort on the defensive end coming through with a team-high five blocked shots.
“She has really improved as a hitter, but against Central City really showed she can be a shut-down blocker in the middle. Ro really kept the Wildcat offense at bay early and closed on hitters well all night.”
The Springville back row did their jobs as well with Ashlynne Zaruba finding her way to a team-best 14 digs while Breitfelder (11), March (10) and Howard (10) also recorded double-digit dig numbers for the visitors.
Serving was outstanding as well as the team connected at a 96-percent clip with Zaruba going a perfect 13-of-13 with three aces while March (16-of-16) and Howard (9-of-10) came through with two aces each. Stamp came through with a 17-of-18 serving night.
“Serving is always key and we served well at Central City with multiple aces and great placement led by Ashlynne,” Howard said. “Overall, we are glad to be in control of our conference title goals four games into the conference race.”
The Oriole run to yet another Tri-Rivers Conference regular season championship continued Thursday, Sept. 29, cruising past visiting East Buchanan with more dominant Springville style of play.
“It was good to see Molly Stamp return to form while giving her some rest from her six-rotation duties,” said Howard, as his team controlled the match from the outset never allowing the visiting Buccaneers even the least little bit of momentum in cruising to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-16 rout.
“We were able to play a couple of kids in the back row for starters who needed a break. Junior Carsyn Clothier and freshman Ella Hoge helped out on the defensive end allowing a couple of players to be offense-only for us.”
Stamp had a huge night throwing down a team-best 12 kills on 20 attacks while Breitfelder added 10 more on 21 attacks as the Orioles almost seemed to score at will at times. March, Howard, Jacobi and Clark all added three kills to the Springville offensive attack completing the 34-kill team effort.
Howard set 29 assists while Stamp was also important on the defensive side of the net as well coming through with two blocks while teammates Jacobi and Clark added one more each.
Zaruba’s 10 digs paced Springville back row players while Howard added seven and Breitfelder six.
The Oriole serving corps did their jobs as well connecting at a 94-percent clip as the team tallied 11 aces led by four from Clark who was 15-of-16 at the line. March (8-of-9), Howard (14-of-15) and Hoge (8-of-8) all came through with two aces each for the home team.
Springville can wrap up the West division championship Tuesday, Oct. 4, with a win against visiting Edgewood-Colesburg on Senior Night as the league tournament looms Thursday, Oct. 12, and Saturday, Oct. 15.