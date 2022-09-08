WYOMING
Playing six matches in one day is a brutal stretch for any team, even one as talented as class 1A second-ranked Springville.
But with help from an extremely deep roster, the Orioles were able to dig down and find the energy needed to win the Midland Invitational Saturday, Sept. 3, the final coming in a three-set thriller against rival Central City in the championship match.
“It took the whole team today to negotiate the wins, and by the end of the day we felt a little beat-up physically, but managed to hold off a strong tournament run by Central City in the championship game,” said Springville volleyball coach Claude Howard, as his team took a 21-12, 16-21, 15-12 victory in the final to complete their perfect 6-0 tournament and win the first of what Oriole fans are hoping will be numerous titles this fall.
“Central City is really coming along as a team and plays a relentless style of defense. I have been really impressed with their growth as a team and program. They gave us a scare again today, but I am really proud of our team for being unselfish and gutting out the win.”
Springville (11-1) did it with a balanced attack as six different girls hammered down kills against the Wildcats led by seven from Kennady Breitfelder while Molly Stamp and Hannah March added five more each. Lily Clark came through with four kills while Nia Howard and Rowan Jacobi each tallied three more.
Howard set 20 assists while Jacobi stood tall defensively coming through with three of the team’s six blocks. Howard added two more while Ashlynne Zaruba topped all back row players with 15 digs.
Serving also proved to be an Oriole strength as the team connected at a 96-percent clip as Stamp (15-of-15) and Zaruba (11-of-11) combined to go a perfect 26-for-26.
The tournament opened with a 21-5, 21-6 rout of Calamus-Wheatland as Springville seemingly scored at will as Breitfelder’s seven kills on a mere 11 attacks led the way while March added six more also on 11 attacks.
Howard set 12 assists while the team also connected for an impressive seven service aces.
The Orioles followed the win over the Warriors with another over the host Eagles, taking a 21-12, 21-4 final.
More balanced scoring made it tough for the Midland defense as Clark paced the attack with three kills while Stamp delivered three service aces going 10-of-11 at the line.
Springville continued their undefeated run against Monticello in the third match of the day claiming a 21-8, 22-20 decision.
Breitfelder was unstoppable drilling seven kills at the Panther defense pacing a 21 kill attack as Jacobi added four more to go with two blocks defensively.
Howard set 18 assists as the Orioles were a perfect 41-of-41 serving led by a 14-of-14 match from Stamp who recorded the team’s lone two aces.
The Springville routs continued against Central Elkader in the fourth match of the day, finishing a 21-9, 21-8 victory that saw Clark lead a 19-kill attack with five of them while Howard set 14 assists.
The Orioles maintained their high level of play against Lone Tree, cruising to a 21-6, 21-7 blowout as Clark’s six kills on just eight attacks powered a 15-kill offense.
“We were steady all day offensively while needing to use the entire roster at times after an injury to starter Kennady Breitfelder,” Howard said. “She led the team in kills even though she sat two matches at the Midland tournament. Starting outside hitter Hannah March was also injured and played reduced rotations.
“We got good minutes from sophomore Renee Brecht, junior Carsyn Clothier, freshman Ella Hoge and senior Alivia Hoyt in back-up and fill roles.”
Springville opened their week with what appeared early on could be a tight Tri-Rivers Conference cross-divisional match at Midland Thursday, Sept. 1, but ended up as a convincing 25-21, 25-10, 25-10 victory.
After falling into an early 9-3 hole against the Eagles, the Orioles rolled as Stamp paced a 21-kill offense coming through with seven of them while Clark added five more while also swatting back an impressive seven Midland shots as the team tallied 18 blocks in the match. Jacobi and Breitfelder came through with four more blocks each as the Springville team was dominant on both sides of the net.
Zaruba keyed a solid Oriole serving game coming through with four aces going a perfect 19-of-19 at the line while Stamp was also 19-of-19. Breitfelder and Hoyt each delivered three service aces as the team tallied 12 of them in the three-setter.