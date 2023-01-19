DELHI
In their inaugural season that has been filled with its fair share of ups and downs, the Springville wrestling team swung the pendulum back upwards Thursday, Jan. 12, during a triangular meet at Maquoketa Valley.
DELHI
“With every match the boys are getting better and putting it all together,” said Oriole wrestling coach Tyson Jacobi, as his young group of wrestlers backed up their coach’s faith picking up a dual meet triumph over North Cedar winning the tie-breaker with more nearfall points in what ended as a 24-24 final.
“Wrestling is a physical sport which everyone knows. Unless you have wrestled you don’t understand the mental aspect to the sport. Wrestlers are masters at focusing while suffering, according to Joe Rogan. I totally agree. With all the practices, lifting, live match, dual meets and tournaments all while cutting weight is hard and it never gets easier. The further you get into the season, the harder the practice and competition gets, and our boys are taking all of that with open minds and grit. That’s all I can ask for.”
Only two matches played out on the mat against the Knights, with Springville winning one as Kahl Shanahan posted a 1:56 fall over Mason Dawson at 170-pounds.
The Orioles dropped a 35-12 decision against the host Wildcats as Braden Jordan (126-pounds) and Ryan Foley (132) were handed forfeit wins while East Buchanan claimed a 72-0 rout in another dual as Springville dropped pin setbacks in all five bouts on the mat.
The Oriole boys were back on the mat Saturday, Jan. 14, scoring 14 points to finish 14th against a 16-team field at the WACO Warrior Invitational.
“The boys wrestled hard, and yes, we had some wins and beat two other teams at the tournament,” Jacobi said. “This is more success for our first-year wrestling program, and with such a young team, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of men to build a program around. It’s not the matches you win today, it’s about the impact you make. These boys are making an impact.”
Shanahan led the way for the Springville team working his way onto the podium at 160 (fourth-place) opening his tournament with a 2:45 fall over HLV’s Hunter Bazyn before dropping his final two bouts against New London’s class 1A second-ranked Dominic Lopez (25-10) and Wapello’s Garen Wilkerson (4:53).
Luke Lansing scored a win at 152 posting a 1:44 pin victory over English Valley’s Keegan Walker in the consolation second-round going 1-2 overall on the day.
Jordan (126), Foley (132) and Christian Anguiano (220) also competed at the tournament for the Orioles with all three wrestlers finishing with 0-2 records.
Springville defeated HLV (13 points) and Lone Tree (11) in the team standings while Washington topped the field scoring 166.5 points.
