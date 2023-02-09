As a first-year program, everything about the 2022-23 campaign is fresh and new for the Springville wrestling team.
The Orioles, who have been gradually improving all winter long under the tutelage of head coach Tyson Jacobi and his staff, started gearing up for the post season with a four-dual test at Central Elkader Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Facing much larger and more experienced programs in Bellevue, Dubuque Wahlert, Central Elkader and Postville, Springville notched their lone individual win of the night on the mat in the match against the Comets, when Luke Lansing posted a 7-4 decision over Bellevue’s Seth Smith at 152-pounds.
Braden Jordan (3:16), Ryan Foley (1:32), Kahl Shanahan (42-seconds) and Christian Anguiano (49-seconds) were all handed pin setback in the dual that ended with Bellevue taking a 42-3 decision.
The Orioles’ tightest match among the duals saw Springville come up on the short end of a 24-17 score against the host Warriors.
The Orioles scored three forfeit wins (Anguiano, Lansing and Shanahan) as only two bouts were played out on the mat with Jordan (1:36) and Foley (1:33) being handed falls.
Against Postville, Lansing and Shanahan scored forfeit triumphs for Springville’s lone points in what ended as a 60-12 setback. Jordan (2:36), Foley (41-seconds) and Anguiano (1:16) suffered fall losses.
Mighty Dubuque Wahlert cruised to a 72-0 win over the Orioles as the Golden Eagles, able to fill just about a full roster, swept the five bouts on the mat as well as taking seven forfeits victories.