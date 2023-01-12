As a first-year program, everything is about learning and improving for the Springville wrestling team.
Oriole coach Tyson Jacobi has been preaching that progress all season long, and he got another big dose of it Thursday, Jan. 5, at Starmont, even as it cost the team one of their best wrestlers.
Of the three bouts that played out on the mat against North Cedar in a triangular that included matches against powerful Lisbon and the host Stars, Springville wrestlers won two in what ended as a 36-24 dual setback against the Knights.
“Luke Lansing had his first varsity win against North Cedar and Kahl Shanahan also came up with a win in the dual,” said Jacobi, as his team was forced to hand the Knights five forfeits wins that made the difference in the team outcome.
“Ryan Foley had a close match against a Lisbon opponent, too. The wrestlers continue to work hard and we keep developing. We are becoming more and more familiar with situational wrestling and chaining it all together.”
Lansing pinned North Cedar’s Mason Dawson in a mere 1:38 at 160-pounds before Shanahan followed with a 1:37 fall over Brady Diercks at 170.
But the night wasn’t all filled with good news.
“Slayton Straub broke his collarbone Thursday night,” Jacobi said. “This is going to be a huge loss for our team this year. Slayton had just dropped to 126-pounds after the Christmas break and we thought with him dropping a weight class he would have a great opportunity at making it to state.”
Springville dropped a 72-0 final to class 1A fourth-ranked Lisbon before Shanahan’s forfeit win against Starmont would be the lone points the Orioles would score against the host Stars in a 51-6 defeat.
Braden Jordan, Foley, Lansing and Shanahan all made the trip to compete at the Gary Curtis Highland Invitational Saturday, Feb. 7, where the Orioles came up short of a win individually, but continue to make gradual improvements on the mat.“It was another tough one for us statistically,” Jacobi said. “But overall, it’s small victories that we’re looking for this season. Breaking an opponent down and using proper technique in situations. The victories are happening, and the coaching staff is working towards the future of Springville wrestling. We are a young team and time is on our side.”
Class 1A top-ranked Wilton claimed the Highland Invitational team title scoring 230.5 points while third-ranked Alburnett was runner-up with 201.5.