Springville’s Braden Jordan looks to escape Cascade’s Cory Bradtke-Stelken Monday, Jan. 23, in Wyoming during their 126-pound bout as the Orioles battle the Cougars as well as host Midland and Lone Tree.
Springville’s Braden Jordan looks to escape Cascade’s Cory Bradtke-Stelken Monday, Jan. 23, in Wyoming during their 126-pound bout as the Orioles battle the Cougars as well as host Midland and Lone Tree.
As the smallest and most inexperienced team competing at a triangular in Wyoming Monday, Jan. 23, the Springville wrestling team added another positive footnote to their 2022-23 journey, closing the evening with the program’s second-ever dual meet triumph.
“The matches at Midland were tough at the beginning, but our last dual we were able to win,” said Oriole wrestling coach Tyson Jacobi, as his team claimed a tie-breaker with more nearfall points against Lone Tree after the dual ended in an 18-18 tie.
“And we won not because of forfeits, but because of the way we wrestled. Braden Jordan had his best match of the year against Lone Tree. He came back in the second period and put his opponent on his back with a cradle. He was so excited with how he was wrestling and rode through a little too hard and his opponent rolled through and got him in a cradle. But, the moral of the story is, Braden wrestled and used his moves. Luke (Lansing) came away with a win, too. The boys are getting it. Christian (Anguiano) and Ryan (Foley) did great in tough weight classes. We’re looking forward to districts because you never know what can happen.”
Lansing posted the lone win on the mat for the Springville team on the night posting a 5:48 fall at 145-pounds over Lone Tree’s Brody Magruder while Foley and Anguiano received forfeit triumphs against the Lions.
The night opened with a tough 60-0 setback against Cascade as Foley, Lansing, Anguiano and Jordan were all handed pin setbacks.
In the second dual of the night against host Midland, the Orioles came up on the short end of a 54-0 decision as once again all four Orioles were handed falls.