SIGOURNEY
As a first-year program with a lot of new faces just getting to know the nuances of the sport of wrestling, earning a state tournament berth seemed so far out of the realm of possibility for the Springville program at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
But after a solid performance at their class 1A district meet in Sigourney Saturday, Feb. 11, maybe having a wrestler on the mat at Wells Fargo Arena in the near future isn’t that far of a stretch for the Orioles after all?
“We had a great end to the season and the boys peaked at the right time,” said Springville wrestling coach Tyson Jacobi, who had two wrestlers place at the district meet while one, Luke Lansing, just missed a state tournament berth.
“These boys worked hard all year and I have been talking about all the small things they are doing. All those small things kept adding up and with our showing at the district tournament I think we surprised a few people.”
Lansing (10-25 record) was the star of the tournament for the Oriole team taking third at 152-pounds, and got his day off to a fast start pinning Louisa-Muscatine’s Chris Day in 4:48 in the quarterfinal round.
Lansing, in the semifinals against Lisbon’s Junior Krob, was handed a 1:14 pin loss but battled back to win his final two bouts, topping WACO’s Tigran Bayatyan in the consolation semifinal round with a 3:14 pin before wrapping the tournament and the season with a 5:16 fall over Cardinal Community’s Braden Ballard.
Lansing wasn’t the only Springville wrestler to earn a spot on the medal stand as Christian Anguiano scored fourth at 220.
“I think Christian is the only wrestler that I know of who won his first wrestling match ever (on the mat) at districts,” Jacobi said. “Kahl Shanahan had to pigtail into the tournament, which was a tough morning for us, but he won and was able to enter the tournament.”
Anguiano (7-14) pinned Sigourney-Keota’s John Wheeldon in 3:35 to get his tournament started before being handed a 17-second semifinal pin setback against Louisa-Muscatine’s eighth-ranked Spencer Kessel.
Anguiano dropped his final bout of the tournament in a 54-second fall at the hands of Van Buren’s Nehemiah Westerkamp to take fourth in the class.
Shanahan and Isaac Hill also came through with wins on the mat for the Springville team at the district tournament as Shanahan (8-16) defeated Brody Magrunder with a 2:25 fall at 160-pounds while Hill (4-13), in the 182-pound first-round consolation, pinned Cardinal Community’s Curtis Brown after going 1-2 on the day. Shanahan also posted a 1-2 record at the meet.
Braden Jordan (8-14) dropped his pigtail match at 126 ending his day while Ryan Foley (5-16), at 132, posted an 0-2 mark.
The Orioles scored 30 team points to place 10th at the 11-team event defeating last-place Lone Tree (2 points) while No. 2 ranked Lisbon dominated the field scoring 178.5 points to take the title.
“I am so proud of these boys for working hard all season,” Jacobi said. “I am even more happy that they stuck it out and kept working. The sport of wrestling did its job. What I mean by that is wrestling is hard, it’s a sport where you have to put into it to get back success.”
The district tournament wasn’t the only big meet of the week for the Springville boys, who traveled to Wyoming Monday, Feb. 6, for the rescheduled Tri-Rivers Conference tournament.
Hill led the way for the Orioles placing fifth at 182 coming through with a fast 46-second fall over East Buchanan’s Jacob Yearous in the fifth-place bout going 1-2 on the evening.
Foley also placed at the event taking sixth at 132 while Shanahan joined Hill as Springville wrestlers with wins on the mat defeating North Cedar’s Brady Dierks with a 52-second fall.
Lansing and Jordan also completed at the event with both finishing with 0-2 records.
The Orioles amassed 13 team points to place 11th in the league.