KIRKSVILLE, MO.
She graduated Anamosa as one of the most decorated golfers in program history earning back-to-back class 3A state tournament berths in 2018 and 2019.
Now Truman State junior Kara Hunt is doing the same thing with the Bulldogs’ program in Kirksville, Missouri, where following an outstanding 2022 campaign the former Raider was named the University’s Women’s Golfer of the Year.
“I was very surprised to get the award,” said Hunt, who was Truman State’s No. 1 golfer most of the fall and spring seasons. “It’s very rewarding to earn something like that after all of the hard work and time I’ve spent working on my game. The work was rewarded on the course and then to get something like this is just icing on cake. It was a fun year.”
Hunt cracked the Truman State line-up as a mere freshman two years ago and has gradually been improving her game ever since to the point she opened her fall campaign last September with a sensational 18-hole round of 76 (39-37), at the Lady Panther Fall Invitational in Springfield, Missouri. Her 36-hole total of 167 (76-91) was tops on the Bulldogs’ team.
“I got off to a nice start there in the fall and then tried to stay as consistent as possible for my team,” Hunt said. “My base average improved this year and that’s a goal I have for myself every year. My average score was around an 84, but I would really like to try and get down into the 70s more next year as a senior than I did this year as a junior. It’s something I think I can do, and I’ll put in the work in the off-season to do my best to make that happen this fall and next spring.”
Hunt followed that sizzling opening round with three-straight 36-hole rounds of 170 at the Kansas City Cup in Liberty, Missouri (85-85), Cougar Classis in Columbia (86-84) and Midwest Classic at Warrensburg (75-95), the final fall tournament that included her low 18-hole score of the year with that opening round 75.
“I started using driver more off the tee this year and it’s really helped me with my distance as I’ve been able to control it better than I have in the past,” Hunt said. “That’s helped me get to the green better in regulation and has been a big part of improving my scores this year.”
Truman State started their spring season March 14, and it was Hunt leading the way firing a team-best 164 (84-80) at the 36-hole Emerald Coast Classic tournament in Miramar Beach, Florida.
Once heading back to the Midwest, Hunt carded a 169 (87-82) at the Dan Salisbury Invitational in Springfield, Illinois, April 4 before adding a 255 (83-86-86) score at the 54-hole UMSL Spring Invite April 10. Hunt closed her junior season with yet another team-best score, this time at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship in Waterloo, Illinois.
The former Anamosa superstar tallied a 252 card (80-88-84) at the 54-hole event that was far and away the best for the Bulldogs at the season-ending tournament.
“It was an interesting season team-wise,” Hunt said. “We didn’t place as high as he would have hoped at most of our tournaments this year, but we do have a lot of girls who can shoot a team-best score at any time. Everyone here has that kind of potential. We just need everyone to put it all together at the same tournament and we can be pretty good.”
The Truman State women claimed one team title last fall at the Cougar Classic in Columbia with a 674 score that defeated runner-up Columbia College (676) by two strokes.
“My goal for my senior year is to come back and be a leader for my team and hopefully help us to some more tournament team wins than we had this year,” Hunt said. “I only had a couple of rounds on the 70s last year and I would like that to be more consistent with that next year too. No matter that though, it’s been fun traveling to different tournaments with my teammates and making new memories everywhere we go. That, I know we’re going to get to do.”