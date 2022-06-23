ANAMOSA
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more famous pair of twins in the entire state of Iowa than Hawkeye men’s basketball superstar sophomores Keegan and Kris Murray.
Actually, in the sports realm, you might even be able to extend that statement to the entire country, as Keegan is expected to be one of the first few players selected and a sure-fire a lottery pick in the NBA Draft Thursday, June 23, with his twin brother Kris most likely following in 2023 as another apparent first-round lock.
The twins’ father Kenyon is also well-known as a former Iowa men’s basketball player who donned the Black and Gold from 1992-1996 and came to Iowa City as a coveted McDonald’s All-American from Battle Creek, Michigan.
Those are the things most sports fans know. Especially Hawkeye fans.
But did you also know the Murray twins have some strong Anamosa ties?
That’s where most begin to shrug their shoulders.
Well, the ones who don’t reside in Jones County anyway.
The highest NBA draft pick ever produced from the University of Iowa (Keegan Murray) and his brother Kris, who could make it back-to-back all-time top draft choices from the Hawkeyes next spring, have spent quality time in Anamosa for years.
Almost from the day after they were born actually.
Not only did Keegan and Kris’ mother Michelle (Thompson) graduate from Anamosa High School in 1994, but her grandparents and the twins’ great-grandparents Milt and Marge Meeks have been life-long Anamosa residents since the day they were married nearly 71 years ago, and continue to reside in the same house Michelle grew up in.
“I was born in Anamosa and they were times I’ll always cherish and never forget,” said Michelle, who was a star athlete herself for the Raiders in the early to mid-1990s playing basketball, volleyball, softball and golf. “My grandparents raised me and living right across the street from the pool and basketball court, sports were always a big part of my life.”
Golf, however, was Michelle’s true passion and a sport she even played in college at Mount Mercy and Briar Cliff.
“I never had the passion for basketball or even wanted to take it to the next level like the boys have,” Michelle said. “I played sports mostly just for the fun. Something to do to hang out with my friends. I can certainly say I had a lot of fun playing sports at Anamosa.
Keegan and Kris don’t just get all their athletic talent from their gifted father however, as their mother was pretty good in her day, too.
“Their great-grandmother was quite the athlete back in her day, too,” Michelle said. “I like to say the twins get their shooting ability from me and their defensive tenacity from their father, but their great-grandmother was a pretty special athlete.”
Marge (Schneider) Meeks, who grew up in Monticello, helped Sacred Heart become the first-ever girls’ Catholic School team to make it to the state basketball tournament back in 1946. Marge also played basketball collegiately and traveled all over the country doing so.
Milt was also a standout athlete graduating from Anamosa High School in 1950, playing football, basketball and baseball.
Milt even received an offer to play collegiate football from the University of Dubuque, but had to refuse to stay home and help run the farm.
While Michelle, Milt and Marge all have amazing athletic memories of their own, what Keegan and Kris have accomplished in a mere two years at the University of Iowa, has been an absolute dream come true for the family.
Because those dreams almost never came to fruition.
Keegan and Kris, both outstanding students academically, were solid basketball players at Cedar Rapids Prairie and had visions of playing high-level Division-I basketball just like their dad. The only problem was, there weren’t too many coaches interested in them.
“It was their senior year at Prairie and the boys only had one Division-I offer from Western Illinois,” Michelle said. “The feedback we were getting was that the boys were just too skinny and too undersized to play at the high-major D-I level. We decided to do something about that. After graduating from Prairie, the twins and I moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, so they could go to prep school at DME Academy. It was a tough move dividing up the family like that with Kenyon staying back because our daughter McKenna was in school in Cedar Rapids.
“The school was all about basketball and working on their games to try and get a high-major D-I scholarship, and the boys adjusted so well and so quickly to the high-level basketball they were playing there. The twins’ very first tournament saw more than 150 collegiate coaches looking on and the very next week the DME coach was taking calls for hours about both Keegan and Kris.”
One of those calls was from the University of Iowa, and when the Keegan and Kris found out about that, their recruitment was pretty much over.
“Keegan and Kris were never a packaged deal,” Michelle said. “Of course, they would have liked to have played for the same team, but they both had to look out for themselves, and they knew that. It just so happened Iowa offered both, and it was right down the road from us in Cedar Rapids. So it was a pretty easy call to make.”
The rest, as they say, is history.
Literally.
When Keegan Murray walks across the floor at the NBA Draft, he’ll most likely be making Hawkeye history as the highest-ever pick from Iowa.
“When his name gets called, I’ll finally be able to exhale,” said Michelle, as she and the entire Murray family will be in New York City for all the festivities on Keegan’s special night.
“It’s going to be an amazing moment and one that I’m just honored to be able to be there for. To see your kids work so hard to try and make their basketball dreams come true, and then to see this happen is something I just can’t put into words. So special.”
For Milt and Marge, who will be watching at a draft party inside the Prairie High School gym Thursday night, it’s also a culmination of years and years of following the twins through numerous athletic endeavors.
“We always knew Keegan and Kris had the chance to be very special basketball players,” Marge said. “But this special? Not sure anyone saw that coming. One summer they grew 6.5-inches, and I think things just took off from there. It’s sure been fun to watch them from the little kid AAU levels all the way on up. Keegan and Kris complement each other so well, too. Kris liked to play defense and Keegan would rather shoot, and they both know what the other is going to do before they do it.”
Milt knew his great-grandsons had special talents, too, but always thought the roles Keegan and Kris have played the last couple of years at the collegiate level might be reversed.
“People may not believe it, but when they were little kids, it was Kris who was the better basketball player,” Milt said. “And they both were great baseball players, too, and so coachable. That’s something I told them from the very beginning. There will be no hot-dogging out there, in any sport. They both do such a great job of keeping on an even-keel and staying so humble.”
That beginning started in the Meeks’ own house almost the day Keegan and Kris were born.
“We were there at St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids the day they were born and they spent their first few days with us at our house in Anamosa,” Marge said. “It’s amazing how fast time goes by. One second, they were little babies and the next they’re basketball heroes playing at the highest levels.”
But Kris isn’t done at the collegiate level just yet, expected to take over the role with the Hawkeye program this winter that his brother had the last two seasons.
“Kris has always accepted whatever role he’s been asked to play on whatever team he’s been on,” Michelle said. “And he’ll be ready for whatever Coach McCaffery asks of him next season. We’re excited to see where Keegan gets drafted and what his next journey will be, too. But whatever it is, we’ll all be there for him. This is a dream come true moment for Keegan, and we’ll see if Kris gets his chance in the pros sometime soon too.
“Whatever happens, for both of them, we’re all so proud of the people they’ve become. This has been a long process, and one the boys have enjoyed all the way through.”
And a portion of that journey has gone through Anamosa.