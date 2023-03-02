PLATTEVILLE, WIS.
During his days with the Midland wrestling program starting eight years ago, Brett Schoenherr was known as the hardest and fiercest worker in the room, never tiring of improving all while providing leadership for teammates to follow and a winning never-say-die attitude.
Upon graduating high school and making the move to the collegiate level four years ago, nothing has changed with Schoenherr, who took all those many lessons learned in Wyoming with him to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Guess what? It worked out pretty good there too, where he followed the exact same path to success culminating with a sensational senior season for the Pioneers.
“My senior season was the best season of my collegiate career, by far,” said Schoenherr, who closed his wrestling career with a solid sixth-place performance competing at heavyweight in the NCAA Division-III Upper Midwest Regional Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, in Mequon, Wis., finishing the year with a team-best 30-12 overall record.
“I’ve been gradually getting better and better each and every season here in Platteville, and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to go out than with the season I was able to put together this winter. My sophomore year I broke into the starting line-up and really learned a lot through that experience and what it was like wrestling at the college level.”
A new coaching staff came in before the start of Schoenherr’s junior season and they decided it was in the best interest for the team, and for him, to make the move to heavyweight, where Schoenherr’s career really started to take off.
“That was a good move for me, and for the abilities that I have,” he said. “I was in the starting line-up again as a junior and really just started working battling the best I could in practice and at meets. All of my losses that year were to top-10 guys and I placed in the conference tournament (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) for the first time. My goal coming into this, my senior season, was to make it to regionals and then become an All-American.”
The dream came up just short with Schoenherr’s sixth-place finish at the regional tournament.
“At the end of the day I wasn’t able to reach that goal of becoming an All-American, but I also know there is so much more in life,” he said. “I have loved being able to wrestle for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. It has brought me some great friends and teammates into my life like Coy Ruess, Nathan Wynsma and Lucius Rinehart.
“I always prided myself in being hard-working. You can always control effort and mindset, because there are so many other things you can’t control, so I always focused on the things that I could control, and I think it worked out pretty well. My first coach always said, ‘no sweat, no regret,’ and that always struck with me. It’s what I live by.”
That Schoenherr work ethic started way back in first grade when he first walked onto a wrestling mat in Wyoming, and was keyed by some pretty inspirational coaches along the way.
“I had the best coach anyone could ask for ever since I started in Casey Huston,” he said. “I was also very fortunate to have great club coaches growing up too. Jay Borschel, Dusty Coufal and Dan LeClere. I also had some of the best strength and conditioning coaches in Tim and Stephanie Miller. It’s been a great ride, and all of these people have played a major role in my development not only as a wrestler, but as a person.”
Schoenherr’s mother Jennifer also played a pretty pivotal role in that last facet as well.
“I have the best mom anyone could ask for,” he said. “My mom drove me to countless tournaments and was always there to support me.”
Schoenherr had some pretty impressive role models growing up as well.
“Believe it or not, as a little kid I hated the sport of wrestling,” he said. “I always had to wrestle kids a little bit older because I was always a little on the bigger side. I grew up seeing my uncle Mark’s state podium picture up on the wall in my grandparent’s basement and I had a goal to be like my mom’s brothers who wrestled. I wanted to get on the state podium like my uncle Mark.”
Schoenherr would accomplish that state tournament podium goal placing fourth at 220-pounds back in 2019.
“I knew ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a college athlete,” he said. “I wanted to be like (former Midland superstar) Ryan Leonard. I always knew I wanted to be involved in agriculture, too. I wanted to be like my dad. Then when I visited UW-Platteville and met with (Pioneer wrestling coaches) Michael DeRoehn and Dan Olsen, I knew where I was to spend the next four years of my life.”
That journey also saw Schoenherr, after finishing fourth for his team at the WIAC Conference tournament Feb. 11, recognized as a Scholar Athlete All-American.
Schoenherr will graduate in May with a degree in Animal Science, and has already accepted a job near Bellevue with plans on also running his family farm in Canton.
While Schoenherr’s career wrestling competitively on the mat may be over, he doesn’t want wrestling out of his life.
“I hope that I can have an impact on young people’s lives just as much as all of my coaches/role models have had on mine,” he said. “All-in-all, the sport of wrestling has given me some of the happiest moments in my life as well as some of the saddest, but I know I’ll forever be thankful for the sport of wrestling.”