It didn’t matter what the season was or who was coaching, everyone associated with former Midland superstar Brett Schoenherr called the Eagle standout the ‘hardest worker I have ever been around.’
Schoenherr has taken that motto to every aspect of his life.
Now as a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, nothing has changed, as Schoenherr, an outstanding student and wrestling standout in Wyoming during his high school days, is doing all the same things at the collegiate level for the Pioneers.
And it’s getting noticed.
Schoenherr was recently named a prestigious National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division-III Scholar All-American, and was one of just three Wisconsin-Platteville wrestlers (with teammates Peter Driscoll and Zachary Thompson) to earn the honor.
“On behalf of the NWCA Board of Directors, it is my honor to recognize these exceptional athletes and teams,” said NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer, as 451 individuals nationwide representing 90 institutions were honored.
“Wrestling takes much focus and sacrifice and we are proud to honor these wrestlers for their obvious commitment to their academic pursuits.”
Schoenherr, an Animal Science major at Wisconsin-Platteville, made the move to heavyweight this season for the Pioneers’ wrestling program and posted a 10-12 overall record this past season. Schoenherr tallied 19 takedowns and 26 escapes while coming through with one major decision scoring 83 team points for the program.
Schoenherr also scored a fifth-place finish at heavyweight competing in the WIAC tournament.