ANAMOSA
On the professional golf tour, the Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA are considered the game’s ‘major’ tournaments.
In Jones County golfers have several of the same kind of elite events as well, only on the amateur level.
The Wapsi and Fawn Creek club events as well as the Anamosa City, Eastern Iowa and Three-Rivers tournaments each and every summer make up the five local ‘major’ tournaments for area golfers.
Winning one of the aforementioned local tournaments is a special moment for any golfer.
Two is rare and anything more than that is considered absolutely out of this world legendary.
Then, there’s Mike Carrier.
We’re going to have to come up with some new adjectives for the talented Anamosa icon who seems to be in a league of his own winning a fourth Wapsi men’s club tournament championship Sunday, July 31, bringing his career total of ‘major’ local tournament triumphs to a mind-blowing 20.
Yes, you read that correctly. 20.
“Winning 20 has been my goal since I won my last one,” said Carrier, who carded a two-day total of 133 to edge Sean Smith, another local golf standout, by a single stroke for the crown at the 36-hole event.
“I didn’t think I had another one in me especially at Wapsi with the quality of good golfers out there. It’s very hard to beat Sean and Lenny (Rhomberg III) out there along with Scott Nemmers, Bret McNamara, Al Recker, Brian Neville and so many others. That makes me very, very happy for this one.”
And coming into the final day of play Sunday, Carrier knew he had some work to do if he wanted to come out on top.
Like he has so many times before, somehow, someway, Carrier was able to get the job done.
Carrier carded a solid opening-round score of two-over par 68 (35-33) Saturday, July 30, and was sitting outside of the tournament top-5 trailing day-one leader Rhomberg III, who made his way through the challenging Wapsi course with a sizzling two-under par 64 (32-32), by four shots.
But it wasn’t just Rhomberg III who Carrier had to catch either.
Smith tallied an opening-round one-under par 65 (33-32) to sit second after the first day’s play while Nemmers added a 66 (31-35) with Brett Seeley (33-34) and Dave Marshall (36-31) rounding out Saturday’s top-5 golfers turning in cards of 67 each.
Carrier went to work on Sunday firing a final-round best one-under par 65 that concluded with a sizzling two-under 31 on his final nine holes to make up six spots in the standings and hold off Smith for the championship.
Smith, who finished second turning in a two-day total of 134, closed his tournament Sunday with a three-over par 69 (36-33) while McNamara (68-68) and Nemmers (66-70) tied for third in the championship flight coming through with cards of 136 each.
Brett Seeley rounded out the tournament’s top-5 golfers firing a 70 (34-36) on Sunday for his 137 total while Rhomberg III, the day-one leader, made his way through the Wapsi course with a 74 (36-38) in the final round to place in a tie for sixth in the championship flight with Recker (69-69), who also finished with a two-day total of 138.
Marty Till was eighth overall after finishing with a two-day total of 142 (73-69) while Colten Kelly (71-72) and Dan Messerli (73-70) rounded out the club tournament top-10 tying for ninth after turning in cards of 143 each.
Larry Howard topped the club’s first flight firing a 144 (73-71) while Dennis Kula (69-76), Marshall (67-78) and Neville (69-76) rounded out the list in the first flight with scores of 145 each.
Rich Ginn claimed the top spot in the second flight with a 152 (74-78) that topped Mike Neville Sr. (79-73) in a tie-breaker. Adam Byers (80-75) and Steve Orensdoff (74-81) each carded two-day totals of 155 to tie for third in the flight.
Jeff Christensen (85-77) edged Scott Francik (83-79) in a tie-breaker for top spot in the third flight after each turned in cards of 162 while Gregg Seeley (86-80) and Kal Chadwell (84-85) rounded out the class with scores of 166 and 169, respectively.