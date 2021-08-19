MONTICELLO
Coming into just about every men’s Eastern Iowa golf tournament each summer, the home team is usually the prohibitive favorite.
The 94th edition of the classic 36-hole event was no different, as Monticello hosted the two-day tournament and rolled to the championship leading from start-to-finish Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15.
Anamosa’s Wapsi Country Club, annually considered one of the best teams at the tournament as well, made their way through the Monticello Golf Club with a two-day team total of 1,559 (779-780), finishing 78 strokes off Monticello’s winning pace of 1,481.
Solon, who most considered to have the best shot at defeating the hosts, finished second with a 1,498 total and was 17 strokes behind the champions.
Wapsi tallied two scores in the tournament top-20, led by an outstanding four-over par 148 effort from Al Recker that just missed the top-10, placing 11th overall.
Recker opened with a five-over par 77 (38-39) on Saturday before coming back on Sunday to finish with a one-under par 71 (35-36), the top 18-hole score by any Wapsi golfer.
Scott Nemmers also turned in a solid round making his way through the Monticello course with a 150 that was 18th overall against the talented field. Nemmers fired a 77 (39-38) to get his tournament started on Saturday before closing with a one-over par 73 (34-39) on Sunday.
Lenny Rhomberg III, fresh off his Wapsi men’s club championship just the week before, added a 151 (78-73) that just missed the tournament top-20 while Sean Smith came through with a 152 (75-77) that was fourth on the team.
Bret McNamara shot two consistent rounds coming through with a pair of 76’s to post a 152 two-day total for the Wapsi team before Brian Neville (81-81) and Mike Carrier (78-84) added scores of 162 each.
Also taking to the Monticello course competing for the Anamosa team at the men’s Eastern Iowa tournament were: Loni Seeley (80-83) 163, Ed Rodts (81-82) 163, Brett Seeley (78-86) 164, Wayne Hora (84-85) 169 and Steve Orendorff (88-91) 179.
Monticello dominated the Eastern Iowa tournament from the get-go firing a 722 (363-359) team score after the first 18 holes of play Saturday and led runner-up Solon (738) by 16 shots before adding a stroke over Sunday’s final-round play coming in with a 759 (378-381) team score just ahead of Solon’s 760 (382-378).
Monticello and Solon had the most golfers finish in the top-20 with five each, though Solon did have the tournament individual champion in Josh Downham who fired a two-day total of three-under par 141 (70-71) to win the title over Monticello’s Chance Manternach (142) and Gannon Hall (142) by a single stroke.
Manternach seemed to have the tournament championship all wrapped up after the first-day’s play opening with an amazing nine-under par 63 (31-32) on Saturday, but his seven-over par 79 (40-39) on Sunday brought the field back into play and allowed Downham the chance to make the miraculous comeback even after being seven-strokes behind entering the final day.
The hosts were the lone club to have four golfers (Manternach, Gannon Hall, Dustin Hall 143 and Seth Ballou 146) turning in top-10 scores while their fifth-best score (Mike Wennekamp, 148) was 11th overall.
Rounding out the men’s Eastern Iowa team standings behind champion Monticello and runner-up Solon were: Mount Vernon (748-765) 1,513, Dyersville (767, 788) 1,555, Anamosa (779-780) 1,559, West Liberty (796-801) 1,597, Tipton (794-807), 1,601, Bellevue (799-815) 1,614 and Wahkonsa (794-820) 1,614.