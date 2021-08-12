ANAMOSA
Possessing some of eastern Iowa’s top amateur golfers each and every summer makes winning any club tournament in Anamosa an extremely difficult proposition.
Just look at the individual and team champions from the women’s and men’s Eastern Iowa and Three Rivers tournaments over the past couple of decades. They’re loaded with Anamosa names.
More so than any other club in eastern Iowa.
So, when it comes to winning the annual Wapsi men’s club tournament, which the country club hosted Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8, it was going to take some outstanding skill to be able to top the field at the two-day, 36-hole event.
But, one golfer was able to do it, as Lenny Rhomberg III held off a hard-charging field during a pressure-filled final round on Sunday to win his second Wapsi club men’s title overall, and first since 2018.
Rhomberg carded a two-day total of one-under par 131 which topped Sean Smith, a winner of numerous Wapsi club championships, by a single stroke.
Rhomberg was the day-one leader as well firing an opening-round of one-under par 65 (34-31), the lone under-par round during the first day’s play and led Smith (34-33) by two strokes and Dave Marshall by three after the ageless wonder, who at the age of 75 carded a phenomenal 68 (33-35) on Saturday.
Dennis Kula (37-32), Al Recker (38-31) and Mike Carrier (38-31) all fired scores in the 60’s as well coming through with rounds of 69 each to keep within striking distance of Rhomberg at just four strokes back off the pace.
Sunday saw things really heat up on the Wapsi course, as after a day that saw a mere six scores in the 60’s on Saturday, 11 different golfers posted sub-70 scores on Sunday to make a run at Rhomberg, including four that came in at par or below.
One of those however, was from Rhomberg himself as the former Anamosa High School golf standout made his way through the Wapsi course with a sizzling even-par 66 (34-32) on Sunday that was able to top Smith’s one-under 65 (33-32) to win the title.
Rhomberg and Smith weren’t the only two firing sensational Sunday scores, as Bret McNamara carded the low round of the day, and the tournament, finishing with an outstanding two-under par 64 (34-30) that allowed him to take third overall wrapping his two-day total of 135 (71-64) after defeating Loni Seeley in a four-hole playoff.
Seeley was also outstanding on Sunday as his 65 (34-29) also included the low nine-hole score of the tournament with a final round of four-under par 29 that finished his two-day event with a 135 (70-65), good enough for fourth overall.
Carrier, who had one of those rounds in the 60s on Saturday, was even better on Sunday coming in with a 67 (36-31) that closed his two-day total with a 136 (69-67) that placed him alone at fifth overall.
Kula (69-68) and Recker (69-68) tied for sixth turning in two-day totals of 137 while Brett Seeley placed his name into the tournament top-10 with a 139 (70-69) that was eighth overall.
Ed Rodts carded a 143 (71-72) that secured ninth against the field while Marshall (68-76), Scott Nemmers (75-69), Wayne Hora (71-73) and Brian Neville (77-67) all finished with cards of 144 to tie for 10th.
Rounding out the top-20 scores from the Wapsi men’s club tournament were: Dan Messerli (70-75) 145, Steve Orendorff (74-72) 146, Josh Chadwell (74-72) 146, Dylon Kula (81-68) 149, Mike Ammeter (78-71) 149, Dennis LaBarge (71-80) 151 and Jon Wagaman (76-76) 152.
Hora, Neville and Marshall, with their scores of 144, claimed the top-3 spots in the first flight while Andrew Reynolds’ 154 defeated Bobby Wunder (154) on a card back to win the second flight. Foot Carlson’s 155 was third in the second flight.
Tom Breashears won the third flight with his two-day total of 169 while Danny Nemmers (170) and Tony Nemmers (172) rounded out the third flight.