Just two weeks removed from playing as members of the Wapsi men’s Eastern Iowa team in Bellevue, Brett Seeley and Mike Carrier were back on the course leading the club at the Eastern Iowa Senior golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27
ANAMOSA
Just two weeks removed from playing as members of the Wapsi men’s Eastern Iowa team in Bellevue, Brett Seeley and Mike Carrier were back on the course leading the club at the Eastern Iowa Senior golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 27
Only this time they were on their own home Wapsi Country Club course with their teammates in Anamosa where they both took full advantage of all the unique nuances that Wapsi presents as both Seeley and Carrier carded tournament-best scores of one-under par 65 at the one-day, 18-hole event.
After entering into a playoff, it was Seeley who emerged as the men’s Eastern Iowa Senior individual champion edging Carrier.
While Seeley (33-32) and Carrier (32-33) carded the top-2 scores at the tournament, Ed Rodts also turned in a top-10 round for the Wapsi Senior team coming through with a four-over par 70 (37-33) that tied for 10th overall as the hosts placed in a tie for second overall in the team standings finishing with a 726 (366-360) total that trailed champion Dyersville by just eight shots, who claimed the top spot with a 718 (366-352).
Solon tied with Anamosa for that second-place spot also carding a 726 (364-362) while Monticello 731 (380-351), Wahkonsa 750 (379-371), Mount Vernon 756 (393-363), West Liberty 778 (394-384), Tipton 780 (396-384), Central City 795 (408-387) and Bellevue 836 (427-409) rounded out the team standings at the Eastern Iowa men’s Senior tournament.
Loni Seeley also had a big day on the Wapsi course firing a score of 72 (35-37) that earned him a spot in the tournament top-25 placing in a tie for 24th overall while Al Recker’s 73 (37-36) was fifth-best on the team and tied for 30th overall.
Ageless wonder Dave Marshall made his way through the Wapsi course firing a 74 (39-35) while Steve Orendorff 75 (38-37), Mike Ammeter 76 (39-37), Larry Howard 79 (40-39), Corey Ritter 81 (36-45), Chad Conwell 83 (42-41) and Rich Ginn 84 (43-41) rounded out the scoring at the Senior tournament for the Wapsi club team.
