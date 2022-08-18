BELLEVUE
Having won two championships in the past 10-years and claiming more men’s Eastern Iowa tournament titles than any team in the association’s history, it’s pretty universally known the Wapsi Country Club is going to be in the mix for the top spot each and every summer.
And they were again Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, competing at the association’s 95th annual event, held this time at the Bellevue Golf Club course.
“After our play on Saturday, we were right in the hunt in fourth-place and only nine-strokes back,” said longtime Wapsi golfer Bret McNamara, who was competing in his 20th Eastern Iowa tournament for the Anamosa team.
“We were within striking distance. But, the EIGA (Eastern Iowa Golf Association) is full of good players, so we knew we had some work to do on Sunday. We expect to compete for an EIGA title each year we step on the course. Finishing fifth overall is not what we where we wanted to end up, but we definitely competed as a team and gave it a good run.”
Wapsi finished with a two-day team total of 1,517 to claim that fifth-place Eastern Iowa standing, 31 strokes behind champion Dyersville, who won their second championship in the last seven years turning in a score of 1,486 keyed by some sizzling golf on the final 18 holes on Sunday.
But while the Anamosa team struggled, by their lofty standards, on Sunday, they stayed in the mix with the leaders by turning in some solid scores on Saturday, including a second-nine tally of 368 that topped the 10-team field and placed Wapsi fourth heading into Sunday’s play with a 756 overall score.
Anamosa, who opened with a 388 on their first nine holes of play Saturday, but shaved 20 strokes on their second nine and trailed first-place Bellevue (377-370) by just nine shots heading into Sunday after the hosts turned in a team card of 747.
Dyersville (749) and Solon (751) were also in the mix after the first day’s play taking second and third, respectively.
The two aforementioned clubs would make their move on Sunday however.
Wapsi carded a 379 score on their first nine holes (fourth-best amongst the field) in the final-round, but their final nine-hole tally of 382 (sixth) had Anamosa on the outside looking in finishing with a score of 761 that was sixth among Sunday efforts and fifth overall for the two-day tourney.
Dyersville immediately jumped to the top of the leaderboard on Sunday carding a first nine-hole score of 370 that tied with Solon for top honors before their 367 tally in the final nine holes pushed Dyersville to the top as Monticello came in with a 369 to finish four strokes ahead of Wapsi to claim fourth overall in the team standings at the tournament.
“Our team came in with high expectations,” said Wapsi icon Sean Smith, who like McNamara was playing in his 20th career Eastern Iowa tournament for the Anamosa team.
“We started out hot and took an early lead in the team race. Brian Neville (71) and Lenny Rhomberg III (72) led the charge Saturday with stellar rounds. We were only nine-strokes out of first place, that’s less than a stroke a man, so we were within striking distance for sure. Sunday was another great day for golf, but unfortunately, we didn’t bring our A-games.
“Lenny played well all weekend though. He is such a great player with an amazing attitude. Mike Carrier was Mike Carrier with a solid weekend finish taking second on the team. I chopped it around most of the weekend, but had an absolute blast with the guys in my group.”
Rhomberg III was the class of the Anamosa team making his way through the Bellevue course with a two-day total of 145 that included an opening-round even-par 72 (37-35) on Saturday that was tied for eighth overall before finishing with a one-over par 73 (36-37) on Sunday that had him in a tied for 10th individually.
Carrier was second on the team and tied for 17th overall turning in a two-day card of 148 (76-72) that included a final-round even-par 72 (35-37).
McNamara, golfing in the morning on Sunday, just missed a spot in the tournament top-20 placing third on the team and tied for 23rd overall with a solid score of 149 (76-73).
Al Recker added a fourth top-30 score for the Wapsi team finishing with a 150 (75-75) that tied for 28th overall while Scott Nemmers 151 (74-77), Colten Kelly 152 (78-74), Smith 152 (77-75), Neville (71-86), Brett Seeley 158 (77-81), Ed Rodts 160 (80-80), Dennis Kula 168 (84-84) and Dave Marshall 172 (87-85) rounded out the Anamosa effort at the Eastern Iowa tournament.
Neville’s opening round of one-under par 71 (36-35) had him in the tournament top-5 individually and led all Wapsi golfers after Saturday’s play.
Bellevue’s Chris Frank led all golfers at the tournament winning the tournament title taking advantage of golfing on his home course carding a two-day total of nine-under par 135 with an opening-round five-under par card of 67 (31-36) that topped all Saturday scores before finishing with a four-under 68 (34-34) on Sunday.
Frank claimed the title by an impressive five shots over runner-up Reid Hall, of Monticello, as the high school star finished with a four-under 140 (69-71). Solon’s Junior Haegy, who tied for third overall with a two-day total of 142, led all golfers on Sunday with a card of 67 (35-32).
Men’s Eastern Iowa final team scores were: Dyersville 1,486 (749-737), Solon 1,492 (751-741), Bellevue 1,495 (747-748), Monticello 1,513 (763-750), Anamosa 1,517 (756-761), Mount Vernon 1,530 (770-760), West Liberty 1,530 (761-769), Tipton 1,582 (800-782), Central City 1,593 (804-789) and Wahkonsa 1,593 (801-792).
“The EIGA is always the highlight of the golf season and Bellevue did not disappoint,” Smith said. “Central City joined the EIGA this year, but unfortunately Mount Vernon competed in their last tournament as their course is closing.
“Next year we play at Tipton. This is where we won a few years back (2013), so our team will be looking forward to that second weekend in August.”