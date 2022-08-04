Hannah Houska watches as her golf ball sails down the fairway and onto the green at the par-3 third hole on her way to winning a third career Wapsi women’s club championship at the one-day, 18-hole event Saturday, July 30, in Anamosa.
Gloria Franzen motions for her golf ball to get a little closer to the hole while putting onto the third green during Wapsi women’s club tournament action Saturday, July 30. Franzen claimed the top spot in the first flight carding an 18-hole score of 83. Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Chris Klein makes her way back to the golf cart satisfied with her chip shot onto the third green at the Wapsi Country Club. Klein carded an 85 for a second-place showing in the first flight at Wapsi’s annual club tournament Saturday, July 30.
Jeanie Meehan begins walking towards the pin confident her long putt is going to drop into the hole on the third green during Wapsi women’s club tournament action Saturday, July 30. Meehan claimed the top spot in the second flight firing a round of 90 at the one-day event.
Jen Ritter watches as her long putt approaches the cup on the third hole at the Wapsi Country Club Saturday, July 30, in Anamosa. Ritter carded a round of 90 at the one-day, 18-hole women’s club tournament to place second in the second flight.
Hannah Houska watches as her golf ball sails down the fairway and onto the green at the par-3 third hole on her way to winning a third career Wapsi women’s club championship at the one-day, 18-hole event Saturday, July 30, in Anamosa.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Laurie Woods chips to the third green on her way to firing a solid round 77 that just missed winning another Wapsi women’s club title by a single-stroke Saturday, July 30, in Anamosa.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Mary Jane Breashears watches her tee shot approach the par-3 fourth green during Wapsi women’s club tournament action Saturday, July 30, in Anamosa.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Deb Byers uses some body English to try and coax her long putt on the third green into the hole Saturday, July 30, during Wapsi women’s club tournament action.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Cathie Cruise follows through on a tee shot to the third green at the Wapsi Country Club Saturday, July 30, during women’s club action.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Gloria Franzen motions for her golf ball to get a little closer to the hole while putting onto the third green during Wapsi women’s club tournament action Saturday, July 30. Franzen claimed the top spot in the first flight carding an 18-hole score of 83. Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Hannah Houska anxiously watches as her long putt from off the green hits the third pin during Wapsi women’s club tournament action Saturday, July 30, in Anamosa.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Jenny Houska chips to the fourth pin on her way to firing a solid round of 81 competing at the Wapsi women’s club tournament Saturday, July 30.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Chris Klein makes her way back to the golf cart satisfied with her chip shot onto the third green at the Wapsi Country Club. Klein carded an 85 for a second-place showing in the first flight at Wapsi’s annual club tournament Saturday, July 30.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Jeanie Meehan begins walking towards the pin confident her long putt is going to drop into the hole on the third green during Wapsi women’s club tournament action Saturday, July 30. Meehan claimed the top spot in the second flight firing a round of 90 at the one-day event.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Jen Ritter watches as her long putt approaches the cup on the third hole at the Wapsi Country Club Saturday, July 30, in Anamosa. Ritter carded a round of 90 at the one-day, 18-hole women’s club tournament to place second in the second flight.
It was a smaller than normal turnout for the annual Wapsi women’s club tournament Saturday, July 30, but the ones who made their way onto the course for the one-day, 18-hole event, and there were still a lot of familiar names, certainly put on as show in the heat and humidity.
But one individual is quickly cementing her name into Wapsi women’s golf lore, winning an impressive third career title while still only in her early-20s.
Hannah Houska could break all the records at the Wapsi Country Club before she’s all said and done, as her round of six-over par 76 (39-37) held off another a charge from another Wapsi icon in Laurie Woods, who finished a mere one-stroke back with a 77 (37-40) that secured her a second-place showing.
Houska made up three strokes over the final nine-holes of the tournament to win the title.
Jenny Houska, Hannah’s mother, tied for third overall at the event making her way through the Wapsi course with a card of 81 (42-39) that was equaled by recent Anamosa High School graduate Maddie Nemmers (44-37), leader of a Raider girls’ golf team who made back-to-back state tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022, a program first.
Gloria Franzen topped the field in the first flight turning in a card of 83 (41-41) while Chris Klein’s 85 (45-40) was second in the class.
Jeanie Meehan, another Wapsi Country Club legend, led all golfers in the second flight as her round of 90 (46-44) topped the field with Jen Ritter adding another 90 (42-48) that scored second in the class.
Also competing at the Wapsi women’s club tournament were: Bonnie Rhomberg 86 (43-43), Deb Byers 88 (45-43), Mary Jane Breashears 93 (48-45), Cathie Cruise 99 (49-50) and Jachel Burns 135 (67-68).