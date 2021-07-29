ANAMOSA
Having been through the pressures of playing high school golf at its most elite levels just a few years ago, very little has ever rattled Hannah Houska on the links.
Saturday, July 24, competing at the Wapsi Country Club’s one-day, 18-hole women’s club tournament, nothing changed in regards to how Houska approaches the game, which keyed the Anamosa native to a sizzling round of three-over par 73, good enough to win the club championship, already the second of her young career.
Houska wasted little time in setting a tone for the day firing the low nine-hole score of the tournament in her first nine holes through the challenging Wapsi course coming through with an even-par 35 before finishing with a 38, also the top final nine-hole score at the tournament.
Houska, even while firing the solid scores, still had plenty of competition for the top spot as Laurie Woods, another veteran of numerous Wapsi club championships, was right on Houska’s heels playing in the same foursome firing an opening nine-hole score of 36 (second-best on the day). Woods came back with a 39 to finish with an 18-hole score of 75, a mere two strokes behind Houska.
Cassie Caldwell (38) and Bonnie Rhomberg (39) were also in the hunt as the only other golfers at the event to shoot opening nine-hole scores in the 30s.
Caldwell tallied a 42 on her final nine hole through Wapsi and overall finished third at the tournament coming through with an 80 while Rhomberg also posted a top-10 score finishing with an 88, good enough for eighth overall after turning in a final nine-hole score of 49.
Jenny Houska, Hannah’s mother, was also among the top golfers at the tournament turning in a card of 81 (41-40) that was fourth against the field while Deb Byers, another Wapsi golf icon, was fifth coming through with an 82 (41-41).
Gloria Franzen fired an 83 (42-41) to place sixth at the event while Debbie Schultz added an 84 (41-43) that was seventh. Tammy Luchtenburg carded an 89 (43-46) that cracked the tournament top-10 at ninth overall while Mary Zabloudil (42-48) and Tammy Seeley (43-47) tied for 10th each finishing with scores of 90.
Schultz topped the first flight with her score of 84 while Rhomberg was second and Luchtenburg third in the class.
Mary Jane Breashears led all golfers in the second flight carding a 93 (46-47) while Chris Klein was second with a 94 (47-47) and Cathie Cruise third with a 98 (49-49).
Houska, Woods and Caldwell were 1-2-3, respectively, in the championship flight.
Also competing at the Wapsi women’s club tournament were: Jen Ritter 92 (45-47), Sue Merritt 103 (53-50), Pat Merritt 108 (51-57) and Peg Cheney 108 (51-57).