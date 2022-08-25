MONTICELLO
For Anamosa’s Wapsi Country Club, it’s been a gradual ascent up the standings at the annual Women’s Eastern Iowa Golf Association (WEIGA) tournament each and every summer over the last few years.
Sunday, Aug. 21, while competing at the event in Monticello, it was once again, as the one-day, 18-hole event held this summer at the Monticello Golf Club, certainly had an Anamosa flavor.
Anamosa’s Fawn Creek Country Club dominated the day winning the Women’s Eastern Iowa tournament title with a team card of 561, but Wapsi was able to hold off a hard charge from the host club and take second overall with a team score of 607 led by a solid round of 80 (40-40) from Hannah Houska.
Houska, the Wapsi women’s club champion this summer, had another sizzling round at Eastern Iowa as her score placed her in a tie for fourth overall among the 62 total golfers.
Wapsi, who was fourth at last year’s Eastern Iowa tournament, moved up two more spots up the standings on Sunday with balanced scoring from up-and-down the roster as newcomer Jess Drees turned in a card of 82 (40-42) that also placed in the tournament top-10 (tied for eighth overall).
Cassie Caldwell (40-44) and Jenny Houska (46-38) just missed giving Wapsi two more top-10 scores as their rounds of 84 (40-44) each tied for 11th overall.
Jenny Houska’s final-round one-over par 38 was the top nine-hole score for the Wapsi team at the tournament and tied for third-best by any golfer on the day trailing only Fawn Creek’s Kara Hunt, who sported rounds of one-under par 36 and three-under par 34 to win the Eastern Iowa individual championship with a four-under par total of 70, and Lynette Seaton, who tallied an opening-round 37 for the Fawn Creek team.
Also competing for the Wapsi Country Club team at the Eastern Iowa event were: Laurie Woods 92 (48-44), Tammy Luchtenburg 95 (47-48), Deb Byers 95 (48-47), Jeanie Meehan 99 (50-49) and M.J. Breashears 104 (43-61).
Fawn Creek raced to the early lead at the tournament and never looked back firing an opening nine-hole team score of 280 (and led by 24 strokes) before finishing with a 281.
Wapsi placed themselves firmly in second-place early on and stayed there throughout the day firing an opening-round 304 before finishing with a 303 that held off host Monticello (309-300) who placed third at the tournament with a 609 total.
Rounding out the Women’s Eastern Iowa team scoring were: Solon Lake McBride 625 (319-306), Tipton 647 (325-322), Wahkonsa 693 (355-338) and Mount Vernon Kernoustie 727 (361-366).
Following the tournament recent Anamosa High School graduate and Wapsi member Maddie Nemmers was awarded with a coveted Eastern Iowa scholarship which she will use to attend Iowa State University this fall.
