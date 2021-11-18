Members of the Springville girls’ basketball team joined Oriole senior Lauren Wilson, front, center, at her National Signing Day ceremony inside the school’s gym Wednesday, Nov. 10, as Springville head coach Christina Zaruba (right of Wilson) and assistant coach Tyler Husak (left) also watched as Wilson signed her commitment papers to play her collegiate basketball at Concordia University-St. Paul, a D-II program in Minnesota.
Springville senior Lauren Wilson, flanked by her mother Raquel, left, and dad Pete, right, signed her National Letter of Intent to play her collegiate basketball at Division-II Concordia University-St. Paul (Minn.) during a ceremony inside the Oriole gym Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
