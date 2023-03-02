Story boards are stationed along the path of Jones County’s StoryWalk in Central Park. Each board offers a bit of the featured story, a fun nature activity and a view of what the park has to offer. The stories change seasonally.
This spring families can look forward to participating in the Spring Jones County Wild for Reading StoryWalk Challenge! This fun family challenge will take place from March 1 to May 31 and is sponsored by the Jones County Conservation Board, Anamosa Library and Learning Center, the Ross and Elizabeth Baty Monticello Public Library, Cascade Public Library, Wyoming Public Library, Every Child Reads Jones County and the Friends of Jones County Conservation and Nature Center.
Participating is easy! StoryWalk Challenge puzzle sheets can be obtained from any one of the challenge area sponsors or be downloaded from the Jones County Conservation website at https://www.jonescountyiowa.gov/conservation/. With puzzle sheet and pen or pencil in hand families can head to the Jones County Wild for Reading StoryWalk Trail at Central Park to search each StoryWalk sign to collect the letters that will help solve the puzzle. Clues on the puzzle sheet will help you. Once the Spring StoryWalk Challenge puzzle is solved, go to one of the challenge sponsors to receive individual participation prizes and get your family name entered into the Grand Prize drawing to be held in early June.
The Spring StoryWalk Challenge grand prize will include entrance tickets to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque, gift shop gift certificates and lunch/meal gift cards sponsored by the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium and Friends of Jones County Conservation and Nature Center.
The Jones County Wild for Reading StoryWalk Trail, found at Central Park, includes 20 interactive signs depicting a different storybook, which changes seasonally. Families traverse the winding wooded path as they read the story and participate in interactive prompts on each sign.
Research has shown that early childhood reading experiences, opportunities to build vocabularies and literacy rich environments are the most effective ways to support the development of literacy and cognitive skills. These skills ensure that children are prepared for success in school and throughout life. The StoryWalk trail combines literacy with the many benefits of active outdoor experiences where families are encouraged to not only read but use their imaginations, communicate their ideas, develop their thinking and oral language skills and tell and listen to stories.
We challenge your family to solve the first Spring Jones County Wild for Reading StoryWalk Challenge! Happy spring and hoppy letter hunting!