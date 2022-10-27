Springville
At their monthly meeting, district officials took the school board through the district’s financial report over the last fiscal year, which ended June 30.
As the district continues to see enrollment increase, it’s helped put the district in a better financial situation, to the point where they were in the position where spending increases were not only possible, but necessary.
The district will need to look at ways to decrease their solvency ratio. The solvency ratio provides a picture in time of the financial health of a school district and is calculated by dividing the unassigned fund balance $1,374,103 and assigned fund balance $46,420, total of $1,420,523; by total general fund revenues $5,662,743, minus Area Education Agency flow thru of $183,332; total of $5,479,411 for FY22.
The district’s solvency ratio was 28.80% at the end of the 2021 fiscal year and 25.92 % at the end of 2022 fiscal year. The suggested range is between 7 and 17%. Given the fact that the district’s enrollment has become steadier and been increasing, when asked whether the district could start spending a little more, officials said they were in a solid place to do so and needed to get ratio lowered.
“The school is not supposed to be a bank,” business manager Stacy Matus said.
Superintendent Autumn Pino said because of the conservative way the district had marshalled their funds, they were now in the position to be able to move forward with more confidence as enrollment increases.
“We can start looking at that spending in a more visionary way. Whereas before, it’s like hanging on by the seat of your pants a little bit, and, so therefore, it causes you not to fully utilize those funds because you’re just kind of paranoid,” she said.
The meeting also served as an opportunity for the district’s new staff to be introduced.
