When the COVID pandemic shut down the 2020 school year, Anamosa Middle School’s annual STEAM Night, highlighting what’s possible for students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and math, was cancelled, as it was planned for the first week in April.
It took four years, but the fourth annual STEAM Night was finally held March 23 at the Anamosa Middle School.
“It was wonderful! It was always a fun night for families, and the kids had missed it. It felt great to bring it back,” ELP Julie Rice said.
“It was great to help bring STEAM Night back,” AMS technology leader Dylan Shaffer added. “I know there is a need for STEAM education in the area. I greatly enjoyed getting to help promote and bring this event back from its hiatus.”
During the course of a couple hours last Thursday evening, representatives from all over the region descended upon the middle school to share various presentations with area students and parents. Presenters ranged from students, area first responders, conservation, the Army Corps of Engineers, the University of Iowa and local businesses, like the Anamosa Vet Clinic.
“We really just tried to think of area organizations who may be willing to share their time and expertise and reached out to them through phone and email,” Rice said of how they solicited organizations.
“I think our main goal was to not only highlight STEAM as a whole but also to highlight area organizations and businesses that use STEAM concepts in their day-to-day work. Helping build these career connections and provide families the insight into how STEAM affects their lives and how it could be utilized in future is huge,” Shaffer said.
Both Shaffer and Rice said the community came through in a big way to provide a wide range of presenters.
Event organizers weren’t the only ones pleased with how things went on the night. More than 240 people attended the annual event’s resumption, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
“The outcome was amazing! I was a bit nervous during the day as it had been several years, and I wondered what the community response would be. I was blown out of the water by the turnout and outpour of support! The community was amazing I saw many families that arrived at 5:30 p.m. and did not leave until the tear-down began at 7:30,” Shaffer said.
Amid all that positive feedback, the presenters that caught people’s fancies varied, too. There was love for the University of Iowa’s Chemistry Department and their liquid nitrogen experiments, the Army Corp of Engineer’s interactive flood plain, and love for local presenters, including the drones utilized by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the students that added their presentations to the mix.