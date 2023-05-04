Anamosa
On April 29, for the third straight year, members of the Anamosa High School Student Council welcomed boosters, staff and community supporters to the gym for a dinner to say thank you for their support of the district.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 4:28 am
“I always felt I had some unexpressed gratitude for the people in this room,” Chloe Breitbach, a member of the council’s executive board, said.
Breitbach, whose parents shared their own experiences from attending a much larger high school, said she was appreciative of her own experience being different.
“We have one thing they’re all missing,” she said of larger schools. “Anamosa gives their students a sense of belonging.”
From opportunities in athletics and the arts, support in the classroom and the benefits of attending in a smaller district, students took the opportunity to express their thanks and what the support had meant to them—not only being able to have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of groups but doing so with a low barrier of entry.
In addition to thanking those outside the building, multiple students had words of thanks for the employees of the district in attendance.
“They not only teach, they are also coaches and friends to the students at Anamosa,” Gavin Weitz said. “If one of my teachers hadn’t pushed me and made me my best, I wouldn’t be here talking to you as a member of the student council. They are there for your best interests, whatever that may mean. They are what makes school memorable.”
In addition to the handful of students that spoke at the event, students helped serve the meal cooked up by the district’s culinary staff and helped provide the atmosphere with musical performances.
