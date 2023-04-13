Anamosa
For their spring offering, Raider Productions is presenting a festival of four shows April 14-16 at the Ellen Kennedy Fine Arts Center as a quadruple set of one-acts will be performed.
“I knew that this would not be a musical year but still wanted to provide enough opportunities to go around for all our students to participate,” director Dani Helmich said. “I was also inspired by our one-act festival we did 5 years ago in which we also incorporated the 10-minute plays with middle school actors and high school directors. I thought it would be especially fitting to offer that opportunity again as many of our current high school students were our middle school actors and said they really enjoyed the experience!”
Up first will be a pair of high school one-acts, “The Whole Shebang” by Rich Orloff and “Ernie’s Place” by Matt Buchanan. The Orloff play explores the idea that the Earth is actually a school project. The “student” is presenting her project to her professors and enlists the help of typical humans to show off how well her creation has turned out, but when the wrong humans show up, it causes some problems. “Ernie’s Place” is a drama that centers around the Barnes children: Stella, Louie and Max. They have just moved to a new town after their parents divorced, and they find refuge in their secret clubhouse. After they discover a bum has been sleeping in their clubhouse, they have to try to figure out who this strange man is by working through possible scenarios that end up mirroring their own insecurities.
That will be followed by a pair of one-acts directed by high school students.
“The Chocolate Affair” by Stephanie Alison Walker is directed by Morgan Mortensen and Allison Shover. Mortensen remembered this play as one Helmich will often use in the intro to theatre class, and Shover said after working as crew during her time involved in productions, she was interested in trying out a new role.
“I thought it would be something new to try because I was always backstage,” she said.
That will be followed by “A Ukulele in Time,” both written and directed by Leah Brown and Gio Lopez. When it came to the writing process, Brown said the duo just started bouncing ideas off each other until an idea hooked them, and it continued to grow from there. For Brown, taking the opportunity to direct came back to that aforementioned memory of getting to see a senior student direct when she was back in middle school when she was in “Yellow,” directed by Cheyenne Hartfield.
“I had so much fun,” Brown said, noting she couldn’t pass up the almost poetic opportunity. “I thought it was really a full-circle moment because now I’m a senior.”
As opening night approaches, Brown’s been impressed with how quickly her actors picked up the script and the growth she’s seen over the course of rehearsals, while Helmich is looking forward to showcasing what her students can do.
“I’m just excited to show all the talent that our students have. They have always wowed audiences, but a one-act festival like this allows students to really shine in a small window of time and in such a varied way,” Helmich said.
A Festival of One-Acts Featuring: 10-minute plays directed by Raider Production members “The Whole Shebang” by Rich Orloff “Ernie’s Place” by Matt Buchanan “The Chocolate Affair” by Stephanie Alison Walker, directed by Morgan Mortensen and Allison Shover “A Ukulele in Time,” written and directed by Leah Brown and Gio Lopez Showtimes April 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. April 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults and $5 for student