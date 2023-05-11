Anamosa
Following a walkthrough held at the fire station earlier in the day, substantial completion was expected to be approved by engineers on the project, Shive-Hattery, fire chief Dan Frank told the council members at their May 8 meeting.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 11:51 pm
“What I was told is either tonight or tomorrow morning, Shive’s representative will sign off on substantial completion,” he said.
At the end of March when talking with the council, Frank had said he thought that a non-working carbon monoxide alarm system was what was holding the project up from reaching substantial completion. With that now in working order, despite one fan possibly being put in backward, the engineers felt good enough about signing off.
Though there would be a handful of punch list items left to cross off before the project was fully complete, the substantial completion was significant as it would allow the department to officially occupy the expanded space.
The substantial completion declaration moves the long and winding project one step closer to being fully complete. The project was awarded back in May of 2021 with ground officially being broken all the way back in November of that year, and it was supposed to have been completed more than a year previously.
During his meeting report, interim city administrator Jeremiah Hoyt updated the council on some technical hiccups they’d been hit with over the past week. A hiccup in the website shut down the city’s site for a few days and caused issues with the city’s credit card when they tried to switch names on various accounts. They also had virus issues to deal with on the tech front, including e-mails made to appear to come from mayor Rod Smith.
Hoyt’s report additionally included an update on the Dillon Military Bridge. Hoyt said it lost a couple of stones and that he had reached out to those involved in the study of the bridge to expedite the process so they could be updated on next steps as soon as possible.
