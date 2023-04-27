After approaching the supervisors the previous week, Jones County Conservation Director Brad Mormann got approval from the Jones County Board of Supervisors to use a portion of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help plan for the future of Central Park.
Back in September, a master plan for the park and its future upgrades was an item that had broad support from the supervisors when trying to determine their priorities for the funds.
When the department solicited bids for the project, there was a range of costs, with the higher end being at around $81,000. The agreement proposed lays out a base cost of $27,500, with additional costs to be added if the department wants to expand the scope beyond what is laid out in that base.
“We don’t know what all we want to do with the park because we want to get public input, and you all’s input. So, we didn’t want to have a set cost for everything, and then we didn’t do everything, and we just left money on the table,” Mormann said. “That was the intention there, that this is a strong baseline. It may cover everything but that we can add on to as we get more input.”
The resolution approving the use of funds specifies an amount to be approved. When Mormann asked if there was a cap on what the supervisors wanted to approve before having him come back to them, they briefly considered capping it at the $27,500, but Mormann expressed concern that it might slow the process if he had to get a new resolution approved for every change order.
The supervisors settled on $40,000 for the plan to be created, with an amendment required if it appeared the contract would exceed the approved amount. The supervisors asked to be kept in the loop, which Mormann agreed to. If the county doesn’t end up spending the entire amount, they would approve a resolution with an amended amount.