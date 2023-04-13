Anamosa
After weeks of discussion, a plan for contract rock for the county was sent out for bids.
For the county to accomplish 160 miles at 800 tons per mile, they would need to add approximately $600,000 to the current allocation, engineer Derek Snead said. That would include reallocating $600,000 from LOST funding.
If the supervisors were considering using additional funding for 200 possible miles, an additional $400,000 would be necessary and officials were considering utilizing American Rescue Plan fund for, Snead advised putting that number out to bid.
“See what the letting brings in two weeks,” he said. “That’ll give me a couple extra weeks to collect data on expenditures to date. Moving forward, we’ll get a little better picture on what sort of conditions the roads are in...I would just do the 200, we can always eliminate some.”
The supervisors approved the request for bids unanimously for approximately $2 million in rock, more than double what the county generally does.
When it came to extended work at problem areas, that was planned to come out of the $650,000 as part of the spot rock budget. Currently, the county has expended roughly $630,000, including outstanding bills. At a minimum, Snead said the county would need to amend the budget to add in “a quarter-million dollars.” He hoped the frost boils might not be as bad as in the past because frost was not down as deep as in the past.
Earlier in the meeting to free up more space in the budget next year, the construction plans for the 2024 fiscal year were amended. A box culvert project at 200th Avenue was pushed back to Fiscal Year 2027, with an estimated cost of $400,000 to allow for more granular road funding, and the Circle Drive project planned for Fiscal Year 2026 was moved to 2027.
The meeting also served as the county’s hearing for budget hearings. As part of the approved budget, expenses were approved at $23,490,900, which does not include interfund transfers. One area where inflation reared its head was construction costs and goods and services, both expense categories were estimated to take an additional 4% when compared to the current fiscal year. Wages and benefits decrease from 45 to 43% of expenses.
“I think that’s simply because the costs of goods and services has gone up so much that that is increasing faster than our wages and benefits,” auditor Whitney Hein said.
Expenses total were up 6% compared to the previous year.
Revenues, again excluding interfund transfers, were set at $19,451,986, with property and utility taxes accounting for 52%. For the countywide rate, the increase is 15.1% in terms of dollars, with the EMS levy passed in November accounting for just greater than 6% of that. For rural residents, the rural levy dollars increased 5.38%. Overall, the budget includes an increase of 12.44% for an increase in dollar amount over the previous year, with the EMS levy passed by voters accounting for 4.5% of that.
The imbalance between revenues and expenses were due to a couple of factors. Secondary roads is purposefully spending down its fund balance, spending down the general fund carryover and budgeting approximately $1 million for spending from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, whose revenues were counted in previous budgets.